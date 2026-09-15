Spinnaker Support LLC: Spinnaker Support Launches PostgreSQL Offerings to Help Enterprises Move Beyond Oracle Database Dependency

Support Oracle today, define the right path forward, and modernize without new lock-in

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the third-party software support leader trusted by more than 1,300 organizations in 104 countries, today announced new PostgreSQL offerings designed to help enterprises reduce Oracle database dependency, modernize at their own pace, and move toward a standard PostgreSQL destination without new vendor lock-in.

Oracle database costs and support pressures continue to climb, and Postgres is becoming an increasingly important destination for organizations seeking greater flexibility and control. According to the 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, 55.6% of developers reported using Postgres, more than any other database. Spinnaker's PostgreSQL offerings give customers a way to begin modernizing selected workloads, expand future flexibility, and reduce Oracle database dependency without disrupting the critical systems their business still depends on.

"Organizations want greater flexibility as they modernize their database environments, but they should not have to sacrifice enterprise-grade assurance or trade one proprietary dependency for another," said Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support. "Our new PostgreSQL offerings give customers a trusted, lower-risk path to standard, non-proprietary PostgreSQL, backed by 24×7 mission-critical support, security guidance, and deep technical expertise. This is an important step in expanding the Spinnaker OpenPath framework and strengthens our ability to support customers across their existing technology environments, modernization initiatives, and emerging AI workloads."

The announcement includes two primary offerings, along with continued development of an enterprise distribution for PostgreSQL:

Enterprise Software Support for PostgreSQL - Delivers 24×7 enterprise software support for standard PostgreSQL and vetted open-source components across on-premises, virtualized, containerized, and cloud environments including break/fix support, troubleshooting, security guidance, performance and configuration support, and lifecycle guidance.



- Delivers 24×7 enterprise software support for standard PostgreSQL and vetted open-source components across on-premises, virtualized, containerized, and cloud environments including break/fix support, troubleshooting, security guidance, performance and configuration support, and lifecycle guidance. Assessment and Migration Services for PostgreSQL, powered by HexaCluster - Helps organizations evaluate workload fit, analyze Oracle database dependencies, automate and accelerate conversion where appropriate, validate production readiness, and execute controlled cutovers with rollback planning.

The service uses HexaRocket, HexaCluster's migration, data movement, and replication technology, to help accelerate and reduce risk in Oracle-to-PostgreSQL migrations. HexaCluster brings database modernization expertise and contributes technology across the PostgreSQL ecosystem.

Spinnaker also confirmed that it is developing an enterprise distribution for PostgreSQL that is not yet generally available and is being built around standard PostgreSQL and vetted open-source components. The goal is to give customers a more curated, enterprise-ready PostgreSQL destination while maintaining long-term portability, architectural control, and freedom from proprietary forks or closed compatibility layers.

Unlike providers that address only one stage of the transition, Spinnaker is positioned to support the Oracle database environment customers run today, help them assess the right PostgreSQL path workload by workload, and provide accountable support for the PostgreSQL environments they operate next.

What Enterprises Gain

Lower-risk migration: Move critical Oracle database workloads to PostgreSQL through a controlled, workload-by-workload approach.

Move critical Oracle database workloads to PostgreSQL through a controlled, workload-by-workload approach. Greater financial flexibility: Redirect resources from proprietary database costs toward modernization and innovation.

Redirect resources from proprietary database costs toward modernization and innovation. End-to-end technical continuity: Bridge the journey from initial assessment and migration through production readiness and 24×7 PostgreSQL support.

Bridge the journey from initial assessment and migration through production readiness and 24×7 PostgreSQL support. Enterprise security and compliance support: Strengthen PostgreSQL environments with security guidance, vulnerability analysis, hardening recommendations, and compensating controls.

Strengthen PostgreSQL environments with security guidance, vulnerability analysis, hardening recommendations, and compensating controls. Accountable service levels: Gain responsive, enterprise-grade support backed by defined SLAs and experienced PostgreSQL specialists.

Spinnaker also announced the promotion of Martin Biggs to vice president and general manager, PostgreSQL Practice. In this role, Biggs will lead the teams supporting Spinnaker's PostgreSQL offerings, including Enterprise Software Support for PostgreSQL, Assessment and Migration Services for PostgreSQL, and the development of Spinnaker's enterprise distribution for PostgreSQL.

"In conversations with some of the world's largest and most complex Oracle database users, we continue to hear the same thing: organizations want the freedom, control, and modernization potential of Postgres, but they need a partner that can help them move responsibly," said Martin Biggs, "What makes Spinnaker different is that we can support the Oracle database environment customers run today, help define the right path forward, and support the PostgreSQL destination without forcing a premature decision or a new form of lock-in."

Spinnaker's PostgreSQL offerings align with the same Run, Optimize, Transform structure the company applies across Oracle, SAP, JD Edwards, and VMware. Together, these capabilities help organizations reduce vendor dependency, expand choice, and build a more flexible path to long-term modernization. Learn more about Spinnaker's PostgreSQL offerings.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support delivers independent third-party support and expert services for Oracle, SAP, VMware and PostgreSQL environments. Its global support and maintenance, and open-source modernization solutions help organizations run, optimize and transform enterprise technology environments. Spinnaker Support empowers customers to reduce vendor dependency and align technology strategy with business objectives. Spinnaker Support is trusted worldwide, including in highly regulated industries, giving organizations greater choice, control and flexibility to unlock long-term value and transformation.

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For more information: www.spinnakersupport.com.

Trademark Notice: PostgreSQL and Postgres are trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada. Spinnaker Support is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the PostgreSQL Global Development Group or the PostgreSQL community.

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