Equilend Unveils New Brand Identity, Reflecting Its Role as the Connective Force in Securities Finance

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equilend, the platform connecting the global securities finance market, today announced a refreshed brand identity that reflects how far the company and the industry it serves have evolved.

At the center of this evolution is Equilend's rollout of a connected platform across securities finance. Rather than separate tools and workflows, Equilend is bringing trading, workflow automation, data & insights, and digital solutions together through a common orchestration layer, providing clients seamless access to the capabilities they need across the trade lifecycle.

The new tagline, "Connecting Securities Finance," reflects Equilend's role in connecting the people, technology, data, and workflows that power the securities finance market. Building on that foundation, Equilend continues to invest in its core platform technology, including the release of Spire 3.0, with full front-to-back office capabilities, and the launch and go-live of 1Source, the DLT-based single source of truth. Recent acquisitions of Trading Apps and Finadium, along with a strategic investment in Digital Prime Technologies, reflect Equilend's continued commitment to expanding its platform and creating lasting value for clients and the broader securities finance marketplace.

"For more than two decades, Equilend has been the trusted thread connecting the securities finance market. Over the last 18 months, we've been quietly building a more connected platform - bringing trading, workflow automation, data, and digital solutions together as one. Our new brand reflects that evolution and our continued commitment to connecting securities finance and moving the industry forward," said Rich Grossi, CEO of Equilend.

The new identity is live today across Equilend's website and channels. It will be showcased at Equilend's EMEA Client Day on September 16th in London and North America Client Day on September 29th in New York.

About Equilend:

Equilend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Equilend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. Equilend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland, and India and has been awarded Trading System of the Year, Americas Data Provider of the Year, and Asian Data Provider of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2026.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

Media Contact: media@equilend.com

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