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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Zifo and Alchemy Partner to Advance AI-Enabled R&D Across Formulation and Materials Industries

The partnership combines Alchemy's AI-powered lab platform with Zifo's scientific knowledge, technical integration, AI know-how, and enterprise delivery expertise to help applied-science organizations make better products faster.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Alchemy Cloud to help formulation- and materials-driven companies build connected, AI-enabled R&D environments, unlock greater value from scientific data, and bring better, more sustainable products to market faster.

The partnership will combine Alchemy's digital product-development platform with Zifo's scientific domain knowledge, consulting, integration and deployment capabilities. Together, the companies will help research and product-development teams digitize laboratory operations, connect scientific workflows and data, and scale modern technology across complex enterprise environments.

Companies operating under the umbrella of Formulation and Materials industries are also known as applied-science organizations. Just like their biopharma counterparts, these companies also face growing pressure to develop more effective and sustainable products faster. However, many scientific teams in these organizations remain constrained by fragmented processes, spreadsheets, paper records and disconnected systems. This makes it difficult to find previous work, collaborate effectively and use accumulated scientific data to guide decisions.

Alchemy helps product and technical teams digitize research and development workflows across formulation, testing and laboratory operations. Its platform brings together capabilities spanning ELN, LIMS, workflow automation, data analysis and AI. Alchemy operates across industries such as Beauty & Personal Care, Building Materials, CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers), Energy, Food & Beverage, Industrial Chemicals, Plastics & Packaging.

Zifo will complement the platform with science-led consulting, implementation, integration and adoption services, helping organizations introduce Alchemy into their existing laboratory and enterprise technology landscapes.

"The next generation of products and materials will be shaped by applied-science companies that can bring science, data and technology together effectively," said Kannan Jagamoorthy, General Manager, Zifo America. "Through this partnership, Alchemy's purpose-built platform and Zifo's scientific and delivery expertise will give clients a more connected and scalable foundation for accelerating innovation".

"Alchemy was founded to help applied-science companies make better products faster," said Sasha Novakovich, Founder and CEO of Alchemy. "Zifo brings the scientific understanding and enterprise experience needed to help organizations translate technology into meaningful operational change. Together, we can give scientists a stronger digital environment in which to collaborate, learn from their data and accelerate product development."

The partnership will initially focus on building joint delivery capabilities through product education, training and certification of Zifo resources. Ultimately, Zifo will be able to deploy Alchemy software on a global basis across applied-science industries through its holistic science-led consulting services model.

About Alchemy

Alchemy provides AI-powered laboratory software that helps applied-science companies digitize research and development workflows, unify scientific data, reduce unnecessary testing and accelerate innovation. The company serves industries including industrial chemicals, beauty and personal care, food and beverage, building materials, energy systems, and plastics and packaging.

For more information, visit https://www.alchemy.cloud/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing and clinical domains, Zifo serves industries including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation.

For more information, visit https://zifo.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zifo-and-alchemy-partner-to-advance-ai-enabled-rd-across-formulation-and-materials-industries-302878864.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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