NetBox Labs and Presidio Announce Strategic Partnership to Anchor Enterprise Infrastructure Modernization and Automation

The partnership brings the NetBox Labs infrastructure intelligence platform into Presidio's Networking solutions; creating an authoritative data foundation for automation and large-scale transformation for global enterprise customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs, the company simplifying the full infrastructure lifecycle for the world's most demanding technical environments, today announced a strategic partnership with Presidio, a leading global digital services and IT solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. The partnership cements the NetBox Labs infrastructure intelligence platform as the foundation of Presidio's Modern Networks practice that is targeted at global enterprises across industries including financial services, healthcare, and entertainment companies looking to modernize their networks and infrastructure.

Enterprises across every industry are working to modernize networks, scale automation, and prepare infrastructure for AI, but these initiatives succeed only when they are built on accurate, authoritative infrastructure data. NetBox Labs serves as not only the crucial system of record, but also as a platform that continuously discovers, models, governs and operationalizes infrastructure data across the organization. Through this partnership, Presidio applies its consulting, implementation, integration, automation, and managed services expertise to deliver transformation initiatives built on that foundation, helping customers operationalize the NetBox Labs platform in complex environments.

"NetBox Labs delivers a true platform for infrastructure data that aligns directly with how Presidio helps enterprises modernize and scale their networks," said Brian Wisler, Vice President, Presidio Modern Networks. "By incorporating NetBox Labs into our Networking solutions, we give customers a consistent, enterprise-grade foundation for automation and modernization. This helps them move beyond point solutions toward a platform-driven approach, even in complex environments."

NetBox Labs chose to partner with Presidio for its proven ability to execute large-scale business transformation through secured technology modernization in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific . With more than 6,800 customers, Presidio brings deep expertise across generative AI, public cloud, application development, data analytics, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure making it well suited to help organizations adopt the NetBox Labs platform as a strategic foundation for infrastructure operations and automation. The partnership has already led to engagements with one of North America's largest banks, a major U.S. metropolitan court system, a leading U.S. smart home and security technology company, and a top global media services provider, among others.

The partnership is anchored in the NetBox Labs platform, which is available as a SaaS or self-managed offering. The platform provides a unified, enterprise-grade foundation for infrastructure modeling, automation, and operational governance. The recently launched infrastructure intelligence platform lets teams model their intent, see what's deployed and how it's changing, act through AI-accelerated automation, and govern every change with guardrails for humans and AI agents - spanning discovery, assurance, analytics, and open APIs that support integration across complex customer environments.

"Presidio's leadership in enterprise networking and infrastructure modernization makes them an ideal partner as we expand NetBox Labs as a platform," said Bill Lapcevic, Chief Revenue Officer at NetBox Labs. "Together, we are positioning the NetBox Labs platform as a foundational layer within larger, outcome-driven enterprise initiatives, helping customers standardize infrastructure data, scale automation, and treat NetBox as a strategic platform investment rather than a point solution."

The partnership is initially focused on customers across North America, aligned with Presidio's established delivery capabilities, with opportunities to extend the collaboration into additional geographies as Presidio expands its global presence, including investments in Europe. For customers, the combination of NetBox Labs and Presidio establishes a trusted infrastructure data foundation that accelerates automation, improves operational visibility, reduces risk, and supports large-scale modernization initiatives.

The announcement continues a period of rapid channel momentum for NetBox Labs, and reflects growing enterprise demand for trusted infrastructure data as the foundation for automation and AI-era operations. On October 13, 2026, NetBox Labs will also be hosting NetBox Evolve, its inaugural conference for the NetBox community, customers and partners at the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Florida to explore these topics in depth. Those interested in learning more can visit netboxlabs.com/evolve .

Want to learn more about how NetBox Labs and Presidio can support your infrastructure modernization? Get in touch: https://netboxlabs.com/contact-us/

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs simplifies the full infrastructure lifecycle for the world's most demanding technical environments. As the commercial steward of NetBox, the open-source infrastructure system of record trusted by 10,000+ organizations for more than a decade, NetBox Labs streamlines infrastructure procurement, modeling, deployment and management for both humans and agents. The company's infrastructure intelligence platform powers business-critical systems at companies like ARM, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan, Kaiser Permanente, and Riot Games that trust NetBox Labs to manage the networks and infrastructure critical to their business. Headquartered in New York City, NetBox Labs is backed by NGP, Notable Capital, Flybridge, IBM, Salesforce, and Two Sigma. Visit https://netboxlabs.com to learn more.

About Presidio

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider delivering secure, scalable digital infrastructure for enterprise organizations. With more than 6,000 customers and expanding operations across North America and Europe, Presidio combines deep expertise in networking, security, cloud, and automation with proven delivery across design, integration, and lifecycle services. Visit https://www.presidio.com for more information.

Media Contact: Rhiannon Pacheco - press@netboxlabs.com