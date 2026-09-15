Corel Corporation: AI Vector Graphics Tools Power Creative Workflows in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026

New Text-to-vector AI delivers high-quality vector artwork with no compromise on creative control, from concept to production

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel today announced the new CorelDRAW Graphics Suite September 2026 Update, delivering dramatically expanded AI capabilities, including Text-to-vector AI, giving customers total creative control as they work faster, explore a multitude of creative options, and generate high-quality vector artwork that's ready for any project.

CorelDRAW's new AI tools have been designed to accelerate workflows while keeping the user's inspiration at the center of the creative process. With Text-to-vector AI, graphic professionals can create scalable vector art from scratch or from reference content, creating artwork that's ideal for graphics jobs of all sizes, from web to wide-format billboards.

"When we unveiled CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 in March, we were excited to introduce new AI tools to amplify our users' artistry and enable them to take their work in new creative directions. Now, we're bringing our AI power to the heart of what makes CorelDRAW great-vector graphics. Text-to vector AI is a game changer for our customers and our product evolution," said Prakash Channagiri, Senior Director of Product Management for CorelDRAW.

A design powerhouse with legendary vector graphics at its core, the latest CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 update offers a long list of new capabilities to enable graphics professionals to work faster than ever.

Text-to-vector AI: Turn text prompts or existing artwork into editable, scalable, and high-quality vector graphics with generative AI.

Turn text prompts or existing artwork into editable, scalable, and high-quality vector graphics with generative AI. Enhanced PowerTRACE: Experience smarter bitmap-to-vector conversion that is up to 4x faster. With improved object structure, better color handling, precise AI-powered background removal (and more), PowerTRACE delivers cleaner results with fully editable shapes.

Experience smarter bitmap-to-vector conversion that is up to 4x faster. With improved object structure, better color handling, precise AI-powered background removal (and more), PowerTRACE delivers cleaner results with fully editable shapes. Upload fonts in CorelDRAW Web: Subscribers and maintenance customers can now use custom, brand, and system fonts in CorelDRAW Web, for endless typographic possibilities.

Subscribers and maintenance customers can now use custom, brand, and system fonts in CorelDRAW Web, for endless typographic possibilities. DWG and DXF export in CorelDRAW Web: Subscribers and maintenance customers can export DWG and DXF files directly from the browser for accurate, production-ready output.

Subscribers and maintenance customers can export DWG and DXF files directly from the browser for accurate, production-ready output. Enhanced stability and performance: Work faster and more reliably with ongoing performance improvements and smoother handling of complex files.





Beyond CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026, the new September Update also brings powerful functionality to CorelDRAW Go and CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2026.

Meeting the needs of creative enthusiasts and aspiring designers, CorelDRAW Go is an online graphic design software that enables users to design various creations, store them in the cloud, export them to multiple formats, and elevate their skills. With this new release, CorelDRAW Go adds new Text-to-vector AI, along with the ability to upload custom, brand, and system fonts.



CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2026 receives all the new updates in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026, including the new Text-to-vector AI, plus CorelDRAW Technical Suite 3D CAD also offers updated import support for the latest versions of 3D CAD file formats.

In celebration of the new Text-to-vector AI capabilities, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2026, and CorelDRAW Go customers (trial or paid versions) can enjoy a full week of unlimited AI vector generation. From now to September 22, 2026 at 3:00 pm EDT, all generations using Vector Craft and Vector Master models are free!

Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is available on Windows, macOS, and web in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, and Japanese. Subscription is $269 USD / €369 / £319 per year. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 is available for one-time purchase at the suggested retail price of $549 USD / €779 / £659. EUR and GBP prices include VAT.

To compare purchase options of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, please visit: www.coreldraw.com/coreldraw/compare.

Learn more about business licenses at www.coreldraw.com/business and educational licenses at www.coreldraw.com/education.

CorelDRAW Go performs best with Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge with the latest updates, on both Windows and macOS, and is available in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, and Czech. A subscription is $9.99 USD / €9.99 / £8.99 monthly or $99 USD / €115 / £95 per year. EUR and GBP prices include VAT. Learn more about CorelDRAW Go at https://go.coreldraw.com/.

About Corel

Corel products enable knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications-including CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip-to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2026 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, CorelDRAW, CorelDRAW Go, MindManager, PowerTRACE, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of Corel Corporation. For all notices and legal information please visit www.corel.com/en/legal-information/

Media Contact

Jessica Gould

Corel PR

jessica.gould@corel.com

www.corel.com

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