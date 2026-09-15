WeRide Inc.: WRD 3.0 Powers the AION i60 with Championship-Winning Technology Available from Delivery

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAC AION today officially launched the 2027 AION i60, a mass-market five-seat SUV available in both battery electric vehicle (BEV) and range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) variants. The vehicle is powered by WeRide WRD 3.0, WeRide's one-stage end-to-end Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solution, which has achieved eight championships at the China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition. WRD 3.0 is now deployed in the 2027 AION i60, marking its transition to mass production.

The system delivers a broad range of L2++ intelligent driving features, including enabling Navigate on Autopilot (NDA) activation directly from a parked state, navigation-free assisted driving in park and campus environments, remote parking assistance, three-point turn assistance, and Parking-space-to-Parking-space (P2P) navigation assistance in ground-level parking facilities.

Following the AION N60, the newly launched 2027 AION i60 marks another major milestone in the partnership between WeRide and GAC. The collaboration is now expanding from single-model validation to scaled deployment across multiple vehicle platforms, paving the way for broader cooperation in the future.





2027 AION i60 is equipped with WeRide WRD 3.0, WeRide's One-Stage End-to-End ADAS Solution

Featured on the 2027 AION i60, WRD 3.0 is WeRide's latest-generation one-stage end-to-end ADAS solution, and the culmination of nearly a decade of L4 autonomous driving development and operational experience, bringing proven capabilities to the L2++ ADAS segment.

WeRide has deployed autonomous driving services in over 60 cities across 13 countries worldwide over the past decade. Through real-world operations across diverse road environments, climates, and traffic conditions globally, the company's Level 4 fully driverless autonomous vehicles have accumulated extensive experience in understanding and responding to complex traffic scenarios, road user behaviors, and rare edge-case situations.

Leveraging WeRide One, WeRide's proprietary universal autonomous driving technology platform, alongside WeRide WITT, its Physical AI Cognitive Foundation Model, and WeRide GENESIS, its proprietary general-purpose simulation model, WRD 3.0 translates extensively validated Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities into holistic scene understanding and continuous decision-making capabilities for L2++ mass-produced passenger vehicles.

As a result, the 2027 AION i60 can accurately understand the intentions of different road users, anticipate changes in traffic dynamics, and deliver smooth driving assistance that closely aligns with human driving intuition. The system demonstrates driving performance approaching that of an experienced human driver across a wide range of scenarios, while exhibiting strong capabilities in handling challenging edge cases.

From the AION N60 to the AION i60, WeRide and GAC Group are advancing advanced driver assistance technologies from small-scale validation to large-scale mass production. WeRide will continue working closely with GAC AION and other GAC Group brands to expand the deployment of WRD 3.0 across additional vehicle models, helping bring advanced intelligent driving technologies to the mainstream consumer market.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 60 cities across 13 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media Contact

pr@weride.ai

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