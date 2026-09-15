



TOKYO, Sept 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) has entered into a naming rights agreement for the Tokyo Tatsumi Ice Arena with Central Sports Co., Ltd. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President, Representative Director and Executive Officer: Seiji Goto), the designated operator of the Tokyo Tatsumi Ice Arena. Consequently, the facility's nickname* is TANAKA Ice Arena, and the nickname has been in use since August 30, 2026.The Tokyo Tatsumi Ice Arena was developed by renovating and repurposing the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center. It accommodates a variety of ice sports, including ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating, curling, and para ice hockey.Since its founding in 1885, TANAKA has contributed to the development of society for over 140 years through its business operations centered on precious metals. TANAKA is also actively engaged in ongoing support for the sports sector. In fiscal year 2025, TANAKA was certified as a Tokyo Sports Promotion Company for the 11th consecutive year and selected as a Tokyo Sports Promotion Model Company for the fourth time in total. Furthermore, the company fosters the popularization and development of sports through sponsorship and support of events and organizations such as the Tokyo Marathon and the Japanese Para-Sports Association.Through the TANAKA Ice Arena, TANAKA aims to expand opportunities for people to experience ice sports, while also contributing to the popularization and development of sports, including para-sports.Overview of Naming RightsOfficial name: Tokyo Tatsumi Ice ArenaNickname: TANAKA Ice ArenaNickname usage period: August 30, 2026 to March 31, 2030*The official name of the facility is "Tokyo Tatsumi Ice Arena." Under the naming rights agreement, "TANAKA Ice Arena" is used as the facility's official nickname.Company InformationAbout TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,778 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2025 were 1,097,813 million yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260915_EN.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.