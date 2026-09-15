Antrique Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Antrique"), through its subsidiary Envolv Energy Sdn Bhd ("Envolv"), has secured an initial 150MW of long-term green energy capacity as a key foundation of the Group's integrated AI infrastructure platform in Brunei Darussalam.

The platform is being developed to integrate AI compute, data center infrastructure and long-term energy resources within a scalable ecosystem designed to support sustained growth in AI capacity. The arrangement provides Antrique with long-term access to green energy for an initial period of no less than twenty years, with provisions for continued renewal beyond the initial term. This provides greater visibility over future energy availability and economics, supporting infrastructure planning, capital deployment and the progressive scaling of compute capacity.

As AI applications advance rapidly and the underlying compute infrastructure continues to evolve, access to scalable, reliable and increasingly sustainable power is becoming a critical consideration for AI infrastructure development. Antrique is therefore developing its energy ecosystem in parallel with its compute platform to support accelerating AI adoption and successive generations of AI infrastructure.

Sustainability, efficiency and resilience are being incorporated into infrastructure planning from the outset. As part of this approach, Antrique is also actively engaging with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on research and emerging applications in renewable energy, energy systems and intelligent infrastructure, with a focus on identifying technologies and approaches that can support the platform's future development.

Building on the initial 150MW, Antrique and Envolv intend to progressively develop a dedicated green energy ecosystem in Brunei with a long-term target of 1GW. The strategy is designed to provide a more autonomous and resilient energy foundation for large-scale AI infrastructure, reducing reliance on the national grid as the sole source of power while progressively integrating renewable generation, energy storage and intelligent energy management.

The initiative supports Antrique's broader vision of positioning Brunei as a competitive location for AI infrastructure and green compute, while supporting the country's growing digital and AI ambitions.

By bringing together long-term energy resources, AI compute and data center infrastructure, Antrique aims to establish a platform capable of enabling international technology collaboration, sustainable infrastructure development and cross-border AI services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915976760/en/

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