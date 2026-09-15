Artmarket.com: ARTPRICE NEWS: THE 18TH LYON BIENNALE OF CONTEMPORARY ART IS NOW OPEN!

Passer d'un rêve à l'autre - Passing from One Dream to Another

19 September - 13 December 2026

11 venues • 120 artists • nearly 400 works

From Saturday 19 September, the 18th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art opens its doors to the public. Until 13 December 2026, Passer d'un rêve à l'autre (Passing from One Dream to Another) invites everyone to experience a generous Biennale unfolding across 11 venues in Lyon and its metropolitan area, bringing together 120 artists and nearly 400 works.

Curated by Catherine Nichols, the 18th edition takes visitors on a journey through the city and its wider territory, encompassing major exhibition sites, museums, heritage venues and unexpected spaces.

At the heart of this edition, Les Grandes Locos, the Biennale's main venue, hosts a major part of the exhibition. The journey continues across ten other venues, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Lyon (macLYON), the Museum of Fine Arts of Lyon, the Musée des Tissus, exceptionally reopening its doors for the Biennale, and the LPA Saint-Antoine car park.





DISCOVER THE BIENNALE UNTIL 13 DECEMBER

For almost three months, visitors are free to create their own itinerary and experience the Biennale at their own pace.

The Biennale Pass provides access to all 11 venues, with one visit to each venue, whenever visitors choose, until 13 December 2026.

Priced from €18 to €25, the Pass makes it possible to explore the entire Biennale and return throughout the autumn to continue the experience.

Admission is free for visitors under 15, students in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and art students. Reduced rates are available for visitors under 26.

Designed to welcome the widest possible audience, the Biennale is accessible from the age of 3 and introduces new accessibility initiatives this year, including easy-to-read exhibition labels.

Visitors wishing to explore the exhibition further can book a guided tour for an additional €3, while an audio guide is available at the three main venues for an additional €3.





ONE PASS, 11 VENUES, UNTIL 13 DECEMBER

With my Pass, I can visit each venue once, whenever I want, until 13 December!

18th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art

Passer d'un rêve à l'autre - Passing from One Dream to Another

19 September - 13 December 2026





ART AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: REFLECTING ON A CHANGING WORLD

The 18th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art explores the human connections at the heart of the economy. Curated by art historian and author Catherine Nichols, it extends a line of inquiry informed by her work on creativity and social transformation. It invites us to consider a fundamental question: How can our capacity to create and tell stories open up other ways of living together?

In Lyon, the themes of dreams and passage give new expression to this inquiry: transforming the constraints of the present through imagination and collective action to build a future for which we share responsibility.

This reflection resonates with Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI, by Thierry Ehrmann, founder of Artprice and creator of the Adobe of Chaos. In the face of the anthropological shock of artificial intelligence, the book explores a profoundly humanist third path: grounding our dialogue with technology in free will, the transmission of knowledge, and critical thinking. Art and social sciences play an essential role in this approach, helping us understand the transformations reshaping our societies and economies and illuminating the choices that carry consequences for us all.

The book circulates freely in English as a RAW Typescript at dialoguebetweenathinkerandai.com





Images:

[ https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2026/07/img1-BAC26_VISUEL_V.jpg ]

[ https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2026/07/img2-BIENNALE_LYON_BAC26_BLOC-MARQUE_EN_DATES.jpg ]

[ https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2026/07/LOGO-labiennaledelyon.jpg ]





About:

Artprice by Artmarket (Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF) and La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos are partnering with the 18th Lyon Biennale, curated by Catherine Nichols and under the artistic direction of Isabelle Bertolotti.

This collaboration brings together two major players in the art world, both deeply rooted in Lyon while maintaining a strong international outlook. For more than forty years, the Lyon Biennale has supported the evolution of contemporary art and helped establish the Lyon metropolitan area as a leading platform for artists, art professionals, and audiences from around the world. Artprice, the global leader in art market information, has for many decades documented the transformations of the international art scene and the careers of the artists who shape it.

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