Hannover, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Chery Energy (Anhui Chery Energy Ecological Technology Co., Ltd.) made its official debut at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, unveiling two new products for the European market - the V2G Charging Pile and the Energy Cube - alongside its megawatt-class ammonia-fuelled SOFC power-generation solution. The company also announced the launch of its "Chery Energy European Partner & Pilot City Network" initiative.

The Energy Cube is a modular, integrated PV storage charging system developed by Chery Energy for European light duty logistics operators, urban delivery stations, small dealers and residential users. Combining solar power generation, energy storage and charging in a single unit, it stores electricity during the day and charges commercial vehicles at night. Its core breakthrough lies in its modular design: it supports the mixed use of new and second life battery modules, allowing customers to start with a single module and expand up to six modules totalling 54 kWh as their needs grow - significantly lowering the barrier to initial investment. The system supports V2X, AI cloud edge coordination, OTA updates and VPP remote dispatch. During peak tariff periods, it can feed power back to the grid, generating additional revenue.

Also launched at the event, the V2G Charging Pile supports bidirectional charging and discharging, enabling fleets to optimise energy costs by leveraging peak and off-peak tariff differentials and participating in grid peak shaving and valley filling. The product features wide-voltage-range bidirectional inverter technology, supports VPP remote dispatch and TOU (time-of-use) smart charging strategies.

For long-haul logistics hubs, ports, mining sites and remote charging stations where grid coverage is insufficient, Chery Energy showcased a megawatt-class, ammonia-fuelled solid-oxide fuel-cell (SOFC) power-generation solution built upon 25 kW modular units. Capable of running on green ammonia as its fuel source, each module delivers 25 kW and supports series-parallel configuration, enabling flexible, on-demand deployment to provide stable off-grid power for high-power charging facilities, or to serve as a combined heat and power source for industrial parks.

At the press event, Dr.-Ing. Yin Hang, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery Energy, officially announced the launch of the Chery Energy European Partner & Pilot City Network. Going forward, Chery Energy will pursue in-depth cooperation with local European partners in a variety of formats to jointly advance the large-scale deployment of energy infrastructure across Europe.

Chery Energy stands ready to work alongside its European partners to ensure every kilowatt-hour delivers value, and every charging session is more stable and convenient.

About Chery Energy

Anhui Chery Energy Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chery Group specialising in the development of clean-energy ecosystems. Focused on the new-energy-vehicle industrial ecosystem and centred on energy-storage and charging products, the company provides industry clients with one-stop comprehensive-energy solutions covering wind, solar, ammonia, energy-storage and charging, as well as zero-carbon-oriented industrial-park solutions.

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