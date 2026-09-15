International logistics leader launches U.S. art contest marking the nation's 250th anniversary and challenging artists to envision the next era of transportation

Wood Dale, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, Gebrüder Weiss, the world's oldest transport and logistics company, is inviting artists, designers, students, and creative thinkers across the country to imagine how goods could move in the year 2276 through its new art contest, America in 250: The Future of Transportation.

The contest encourages participants to explore one central question: What will the transportation of goods look like in the year 2276?

From autonomous transportation and sustainable logistics to space travel, artificial intelligence, and technologies yet to be imagined, participants are invited to create original visual works that explore the future of transportation, logistics, and connectivity.

"As a company with more than 500 years of history in transportation and logistics, we have witnessed remarkable changes in how the world connects," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. "The 250th anniversary of the United States is an opportunity not only to celebrate our nation's past but also to inspire conversations about the future. We're excited to see how artists envision the next era of innovation, logistics, connectivity, and transportation."

The contest is open to artists of all experience levels across the United States. Eligible artwork may include painting, illustration, digital art, mixed media, photography, or other original visual works that creatively interpret the theme. The contest celebrates human imagination and original artistic expression; submissions must be created by the participating artist and may not be generated by artificial intelligence.

A panel of judges representing leadership, the arts community, and innovation sectors will evaluate submissions based on creativity, originality, artistic quality, and interpretation of the theme. All entries will be evaluated through a blind judging process, meaning judges will not see artists' names or identifying information during scoring.

The grand prize winner will receive $2,500, and 11 additional artists will each receive a $250 gift card for artwork selected for the 2027 Gebrüder Weiss art calendar. All 12 selected works will be featured in the calendar and showcased in the Gebrüder Weiss digital gallery and across other communication and promotional channels.

Artwork submissions will be accepted beginning Tuesday, September 15, 2026, through Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Winners will be announced on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Complete contest rules, eligibility requirements, and submission information are available at info.gw-world.com/america-in-250.

Gebrüder Weiss launches its America in 250: The Future of Transportation art contest, inviting artists across the United States to envision how goods may be transported 250 years from now.

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About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics as well as supply chain management, is the world's oldest transport company with a history going back more than half a millennium. The family-run organization employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic, and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com /us

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