Resources include the Sample Ballot, polling locations, poll opening and closing times, registration deadlines, and more.

Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - For all voters, whether it's their first time or they've been voting for decades, Ballotpedia's 2026 Voter Toolkit is here to help.





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The 2026 Voter Toolkit is designed to make it easy and convenient for voters to find accurate, unbiased election information, all from one easy-to-navigate landing page.

The toolkit arrives as AI reshapes how Americans find political information, and independent research shows Ballotpedia is one of the sources those tools lean on. A 2025 peer-reviewed analysis of 302 million Google search results found that just seven domains account for nearly two-thirds of all results for members of Congress, Ballotpedia among them. A 2026 study presented at SIGIR, the leading international conference on information retrieval, found Ballotpedia posted the largest gain in AI citations of any political information site studied.

"Whether someone comes to Ballotpedia.org or asks an AI assistant what's on their ballot, the answer traces back to the same place," Leslie Graves, Ballotpedia founder and CEO, said. "Our content isn't crowd-sourced. It's researched and maintained by professional editorial staff, and it's neutral by design. That's exactly why AI tools cite it, and why voters trust us."

Ballotpedia's Sample Ballot, the flagship of the toolkit, has been trusted by millions of voters over the years for personalized, address-based information about who and what is on their ballot. It's accessible from Ballotpedia's homepage and in the Voter Toolkit, along with these other resources:

Voter registration deadlines by state

Poll opening and closing times and locations

How to vote absentee in your state

Early voting dates by state

Upcoming elections

The Voter Toolkit is now available on Ballotpedia's website and is free for all users looking to navigate the voting process with clarity and confidence. Check out the full 2026 Voter Toolkit.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. And as voters increasingly turn to search engines and AI to learn who and what is on their ballot, independent research ranks Ballotpedia among the sources those tools cite most often. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of volunteers into an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. A nonprofit dedicated to an educated, engaged electorate and a strong, healthy democracy, Ballotpedia's content is researched, written, and verified by professional editorial staff, and now offers free access to 710,000+ articles at Ballotpedia.org.

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