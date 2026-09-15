EQS-News: Onsetto / Key word(s): Tech

22nd State Banking Company Partners With Onsetto to Remove Friction From Business Banking Relationships



15.09.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Partnership Gives Businesses a Simpler Way to Move Their Financial Activity While Helping the Bank Turn New and Existing Accounts Into Active Operating Relationships MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Opening a new business bank account can be relatively simple. Moving the financial activity behind a business can be anything but. 22nd State Banking Company is addressing that challenge through a new partnership with Onsetto, the Commercial Banking Operating Platform built to help financial institutions establish and grow primary operating relationships. The company will deploy Onsetto's SwitchAssist across two of its divisions, 22nd State Bank and Always.bank, giving business customers a simpler, guided way to transition the financial activity that keeps their businesses running, including operating deposits, receivables, payables and payroll. For business owners and financial teams, changing banks can require much more than moving money from one account to another. Recurring payments may need to be redirected, receivables updated, payroll transitioned and numerous financial connections identified and changed. Even after a business has decided to establish a new banking relationship, the work required to complete the transition can create friction. SwitchAssist is designed to remove that friction. Instead of leaving businesses to navigate the process on their own, SwitchAssist provides a guided experience that helps customers understand what needs to move, what they have already completed and what comes next. At the same time, bankers gain visibility into customer progress so they can proactively provide support and help keep the transition moving forward. "Opening a business account is only the first step in building a banking relationship," said Cale Johnston, Founder and CEO of Onsetto. "The customer still has to move the deposits, receivables, payables and payroll that make the new bank part of how their business operates every day. That process has traditionally been time-consuming and difficult. 22nd State Banking Company is making that transition easier for business customers across its banking brands by giving them a guided path to move their financial activity, with their banker there to support them along the way." The partnership reflects 22nd State Banking Company's continued investment in digital capabilities designed to make banking easier across its brands while preserving the personal relationships at the center of its approach to serving businesses. "When a business chooses to bank with us, we want the experience that follows to reinforce why they chose us," said Greg Spadea, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of 22nd State Banking Company. "Onsetto gives our customers a clear, guided way to move their financial activity while keeping our bankers connected throughout the process. It's a great example of how we can use technology to make banking easier without losing the personal service that defines our approach." For financial institutions, the activation challenge extends beyond newly opened accounts. Existing business accounts can remain underutilized when customers never fully transition their operating activity to the bank. These inactive or low-engagement relationships can represent an opportunity to reconnect with existing customers and help them complete the transition. SwitchAssist can be used across both new and existing business relationships, giving financial institutions a structured way to help customers move critical financial activity and giving bankers greater visibility into where assistance may be needed. Banks can use the technology to support net-new customer activation as well as targeted outreach to existing accounts where an operating relationship has not yet been fully established. For business customers, the objective remains the same: make a traditionally cumbersome process easier and give them greater confidence and support as they establish more of their financial activity with their bank. SwitchAssist is part of Onsetto's broader Commercial Banking Operating Platform, designed to help financial institutions move beyond winning accounts to building primary operating relationships. Across the relationship lifecycle, Onsetto helps banks identify high-value opportunities, activate new and existing relationships, uncover opportunities for deposit and treasury growth, and protect long-term relationship value. The platform puts the Onsetto Operating Relationship Framework - Identify, Activate, Expand and Retain - into action, giving financial institutions a repeatable approach for building deeper commercial banking relationships and helping bankers determine where to focus, what action to take and where opportunities for relationship growth exist. About 22nd State Banking Company 22nd State Banking Company is the chartered bank for the 22nd State Bank and Always.bank divisions, two organizations united by a shared commitment to serving individuals, businesses, and communities across Alabama and beyond. With deep roots in South Alabama and a forward-looking approach to digital banking, we combine the strength of a community bank with the innovation of a fully digital platform. Through 22nd State Bank, we remain grounded in relationships, personal service, and a tradition of trust. Through Always.bank, we expand that mission with a modern, digital-first experience designed for today's business owners and entrepreneurs. About Onsetto

Onsetto is the Commercial Banking Operating Platform built to help financial institutions establish and grow primary operating relationships. Guided by the Onsetto Operating Relationship Framework - Identify, Activate, Expand and Retain - the platform gives bankers the intelligence, tools and workflows to identify high-value opportunities, simplify relationship activation, uncover opportunities for deposit and treasury growth, and protect long-term relationship value. Learn more: www.onsetto.com Contact:

Lindsey Johnston

lindsey@onsetto.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Onsetto





15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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