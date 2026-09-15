Vancouver, BC, Sept 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) ("Branded Legacy" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired Bletchley Robotics, Inc. ("Bletchley Robotics"), a Canadian developer of layered autonomous defense systems focused on affordable, AI-commanded interception and survivability solutions for modern aerial and ground threats.Bletchley Robotics, named for the Top Secret base in Britain where allied forces successful cracked the Enigma code machines, is building a multi-phase layered survivability architecture for autonomous warfare. Its initial focus is the LADI-Hornet path, an upgraded AI-commanded interceptor drone platform designed for air-to-air engagement against FPV drones, loitering munitions, and other low-cost aerial threats. The system emphasizes operator-authorized autonomous kill-chain execution, extended range via air deployment, and unit economics targeting approximately $2,000-$8,000 per interceptor, a fraction of the cost of many existing portable or legacy missile systems. Subsequent phases outlined by the company include a UGV ecosystem (Harvestman, Scarab, and Mantis platforms for forward sustainment, casualty evacuation, logistics, and position defense) and the KADS-Widow close-range hard-kill point defense layer.The global counter-UAS market is projected by industry analysts to grow from approximately $3 billion in 2024 to more than $15 billion by 2030. Defense robotics investment reached roughly $6.7 billion over the trailing twelve months across 138 deals and the global robotics market is projected to grow from $357 billion in 2025 to $1.2-1.5 trillion by 2030 (PitchBook 2025 data cited by the company). Canada's Defense Industrial Strategy outlines approximately $81.8 billion in modernization spending from 2025 to 2030. These converging trends, driven by the rapid proliferation of low-cost aerial threats, shifting procurement priorities among NATO and allied nations, and advances in commercial sensors, autonomy stacks, and additive manufacturing, create a substantial addressable opportunity for scalable, cost-effective autonomous defense solutions.New Management and Advisory TeamUpon closing, Mackenzie Hughes will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Hughes is a Ukrainian Foreign Legion Special Forces veteran and drone-strike survivor who brings direct operational experience as both an operator and a target in modern drone warfare. He has established front-line partnerships with Ukrainian interceptor engineers and units for technology transfer and planned battlefield validation.The company's advisory board includes:Dr. Gennaro Notomista, University of Waterloo (multi-agent autonomy)Ambassador and Admiral Mark Dybul, Georgetown University (Executive Chair)Mike Holl, Industrial Engineer (manufacturing at scale and ruggedization)Three world-class advisors are committed some of whom are featured on CNN and WSJ, and the company is actively recruiting a Chief Technology Officer and a Department of National Defense procurement lead. In addition, Martin Mills will serve as Director of Business Development, and Victoria Zou will serve as Chief Development Officer. These changes have been submitted to OTC Markets, Inc who is processing the update.https://www.cnn.com/2026/05/30/europe/ukraine-robots-drones-russia-war-intlhttps://www.wsj.com/world/the-ground-drones-rescuing-ukraines-wounded-from-the-front-lines 50b4cede"Modern air-defense economics are structurally broken against mass-produced aerial threats," said Mackenzie Hughes, incoming CEO. "By upgrading proven platforms with AI-commanded engagement and improved propulsion, then expanding into a full layered architecture, Bletchley Robotics aims to deliver field-validated, sovereign capability at a cost point that makes mass deployment realistic. This acquisition positions us to move from stealth development into rapid operational validation."The Company expects several more acquisitions in the next few months, as well as a name change for the public vehicle. These events are expected to support the transition into the autonomous defense sector, and bolster ongoing operations.About Branded Legacy, Inc.Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a publicly traded company focused on strategic acquisitions and growth in emerging technology sectors. Following the acquisition of Bletchley Robotics, the Company will concentrate on the development and commercialization of autonomous defense systems.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the acquisition, planned name and ticker changes, product development timelines, market opportunities, and expected milestones. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.Media Contact Information:Branded Legacy, Inc.info@brandedlegacy.comwww.brandedlegacy.comSource: Branded Legacy, Inc.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.