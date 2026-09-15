Greece's Ministry of Environment and Energy has published a new policy framework overhauling the country's self-consumption regime. The framework does not require parliamentary approval and took effect immediately. The ministry said the new framework "makes self-consumption simpler and more flexible, streamlines procedures, and expands opportunities for consumer participation." It follows a public consultation that took place in the summer. For the first time in Greece, the framework allows plug-in PV systems of up to 800 W, commonly known as balcony solar, as well as standalone batteries that ...

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