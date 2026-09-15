Americhem, a global leader in custom polymer solutions, today announced the launch of nPure and nZorb, two complementary PFAS-free functional additive technologies designed to engineer performance within the polymer matrix. Developed for fiber and nonwoven applications, the technologies help manufacturers address two critical performance requirements: durable odor control and moisture management.

As manufacturers continue to seek more durable, material-level solutions, functional additive technologies are gaining traction for their ability to deliver consistent performance while simplifying manufacturing by reducing reliance on separate topical treatment steps. By incorporating functionality within the polymer matrix, nPure and nZorb help customers engineer odor control and moisture management into fiber and nonwoven products while supporting processing efficiency and scalable commercial manufacturing.

nPure transforms odor control from a temporary surface treatment into an engineered material property. The PFAS-free, fragrance-free, and non-biocidal technology captures and reduces malodors without relying on topical finishes or antimicrobial chemistries, helping manufacturers improve freshness and consumer comfort. Independent testing demonstrates adsorption of sweat, body odor, and selected volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and the technology is compatible with PP, PE, PET, and bicomponent fiber systems. Designed for scalable commercial manufacturing, nPure supports hygiene, medical, fibers, nonwovens, textiles, automotive interiors, packaging, and recycled polymer applications.

nZorb transforms hydrophilic performance from a temporary surface effect into a PFAS-free, engineered material property. Incorporated within the polymer matrix, the technology improves wetting, wicking, absorbency, strike-through, rewet, and liquid transport while maintaining processing efficiency and end-product performance. Designed for polypropylene-based fiber and nonwoven systems, nZorb supports hygiene, medical, wipes, filtration, and specialty nonwoven applications through application-specific optimization.

"Manufacturers are increasingly looking for material solutions that solve multiple performance challenges without adding manufacturing complexity," said Parminder Agarwal, Chief Technology Officer at Americhem. "nPure and nZorb demonstrate how masterbatch formulation, polymer compatibility, and fiber processing work together to deliver application-specific functionality within the polymer matrix."

Because odor management and hydrophilic performance depend on polymer chemistry, fiber architecture, processing conditions, and end-use requirements, Americhem works closely with customers to optimize formulations for specific applications. The company's expertise in functional additive masterbatch, formulation, process optimization, and global manufacturing helps customers move from concept through scalable commercial production with confidence.

"Americhem is focused on building a portfolio of functional technologies that helps customers create differentiated value through their materials," said Matt Miklos, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Marketing at Americhem. "With nPure and nZorb, we are expanding the range of functional solutions we can bring to market as customers look for more durable performance, simplified manufacturing, and new ways to differentiate their products."

The launch of nPure and nZorb reflects Americhem's continued investment in functional additive technologies designed to help manufacturers address evolving application requirements through performance engineered within the polymer matrix.

About Americhem

Americhem is an innovative, technology-driven leader in the global polymer industry. Its foundation is built around delivering Performance, Solutions, and Trust through close collaboration with customers. All of the company's products are backed by complete technical support that ensures quality, reliability, and value. Americhem operates nine manufacturing plants and maintains sales offices throughout the world. For more information, visit www.Americhem.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915199283/en/

Contacts:

Stephanie Sulcer

Director, Marketing Communications

sasulcer@americhem.com

+1 (330) 810-0977