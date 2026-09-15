ServicePower Expands Mobile FSM with AI-Powered Visual Intelligence for Field Service Workers

Enhanced mobile field service solution brings real-time AI analysis to the point of work and connects visual intelligence across the ServicePower ecosystem to help reduce rework and accelerate close-out

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading provider of AI-powered field service management solutions, today announced a major enhancement to ServicePower Mobile, bringing AI-powered visual intelligence directly to field service workers.

The enhanced solution combines ServicePower Mobile with ServicePower Vision AI, giving technicians real-time image analysis within their field workflow. For critical infrastructure organizations -- including fiber-to-the-home networks, connectivity supporting AI data centers, and advanced metering and electrification initiatives -- it is designed to help identify quality issues earlier, reduce unnecessary return visits, and move completed work toward approval faster.

Vision AI analyzes images at the point of capture and provides immediate feedback against defined quality standards, including where connectivity may be limited or unavailable.

Improving field execution at the point of work

When inspection images are reviewed after work is completed, a poor-quality photo or missed issue can require another visit and delay completion or compliance approval. With Vision AI incorporated into ServicePower Mobile, technicians receive an immediate quality assessment while still on site.

Customer-defined thresholds determine whether an image receives a passing, marginal, or failing result, giving workers clear feedback while leaving them in control of the final decision. Real-time analysis can help reduce rework, accelerate inspection and compliance close-out, and improve consistency by applying organization-defined visual quality standards within the technician workflow.

Extending visual intelligence across the ServicePower ecosystem

The enhancement also expands Vision AI across the broader ServicePower ecosystem. Together, ServicePower Mobile and Vision AI combine technician workflow, work execution, and visual validation, connecting field-generated intelligence with the applications, partners, and resources involved in delivering field service. Results can flow into ServicePower capabilities including work orders, scheduling and dispatch, task completion, parts, and reporting.

"The hardest call in field service is the one a technician makes standing in front of the work, usually alone," said Reza Hemmati, chief product officer at ServicePower. "Vision AI in ServicePower Mobile gives them a second opinion right there, and that judgment now travels with the job into the work order and the compliance record."

ServicePower Mobile can also serve as the technician-facing layer for organizations using a third-party FSM system. Through integration, workers can receive assigned work, complete and track jobs, capture field data, and validate results with Vision AI -- extending ServicePower's mobile and visual intelligence capabilities while retaining their existing FSM system of record.

Inspection information can be associated with the appropriate image, task, and work order for reporting, audit, and compliance documentation.

ServicePower customers have achieved First Time Right rates of up to 99% and reduced trouble tickets by as much as 50% with Vision AI, demonstrating the impact of real-time visual verification on field service quality and efficiency.

Initial Vision AI use cases are focused on telecom and utility field operations, with support for passive telecom infrastructure such as cabinets, poles, and splice enclosures, with additional equipment types expected to be added over time.

Availability

The enhanced ServicePower Mobile solution with Vision AI capabilities is available today on Android, iOS, and web.

To learn more or book a personalized demo, visit servicepower.com.

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a global leader in AI-powered field service management software, helping enterprise organizations drive operational and cost-saving efficiencies. With end-to-end optimization of workforce productivity, its solutions deliver real-time scheduling, intelligent automated contractor dispatch, and enhanced customer, contractor, and employee experiences. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower is the only cloud-based platform that seamlessly manages both employed and contracted workforces to drive improved first-time fix rates, reduced drive times, higher CSAT, and fast ROI. With integration across CRM, ERP, and IoT systems, ServicePower is a scalable, intelligent field service solution that transforms field operations and elevates the end customer journey. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and operates across the US and EMEA. For more information, visit servicepower.com.

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