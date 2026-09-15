Revive Therapeutics Ltd.: Revive Therapeutics to Expand Bucillamine IP and Orphan Drug Portfolio Across Medical Countermeasures and Rare Diseases

Company aims to build a globally protected bucillamine franchise spanning medical countermeasures, orphan diseases and government preparedness programs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (OTCQB:RVVTF)(CSE:RVV)(Frankfurt:31R), a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for biodefence and pandemic preparedness, today outlined its strategy to strengthen and expand the intellectual property and regulatory portfolio supporting bucillamine across medical countermeasures ("MCMs") and rare diseases.

Revive's objective is to build bucillamine into a differentiated therapeutic franchise with multiple potential development and commercialization pathways. The strategy is centered on strengthening intellectual property protection, expanding into additional international markets, pursuing new orphan and rare disease opportunities, and engaging government and industry partners where bucillamine may address unmet preparedness or medical needs.

Building the Bucillamine Franchise

Expand and strengthen intellectual property. Revive intends to pursue additional patent protection and international opportunities covering potential uses of bucillamine in MCMs, biodefence, pandemic preparedness and selected rare diseases.

Revive intends to pursue additional patent protection and international opportunities covering potential uses of bucillamine in MCMs, biodefence, pandemic preparedness and selected rare diseases. Grow the orphan disease portfolio. Bucillamine currently has two U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designations ("ODDs") for the treatment of cystinuria and the prevention of ischemia-reperfusion injury during liver transplantation. Revive intends to evaluate additional rare disease indications where bucillamine's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and thiol-donating properties may provide a scientific and development rationale.

Bucillamine currently has two U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designations ("ODDs") for the treatment of cystinuria and the prevention of ischemia-reperfusion injury during liver transplantation. Revive intends to evaluate additional rare disease indications where bucillamine's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and thiol-donating properties may provide a scientific and development rationale. Pursue government MCM opportunities. Revive is investigating potential government programs in the United States, Canada and internationally that may support research, development, non-dilutive funding, procurement and potential stockpiling of bucillamine for medical countermeasure applications.

Revive is investigating potential government programs in the United States, Canada and internationally that may support research, development, non-dilutive funding, procurement and potential stockpiling of bucillamine for medical countermeasure applications. Create partnering opportunities. By developing a broader intellectual property, regulatory and scientific foundation around bucillamine, Revive aims to create opportunities for partnerships with government agencies, defence organizations, pharmaceutical companies and other strategic parties.

Revive's existing intellectual property includes Canadian Patent No. 3,172,170 covering the use of bucillamine in the treatment or prevention of infectious diseases, as well as pending U.S. and Canadian patent applications covering compositions, methods and uses of bucillamine in victims exposed to chemical warfare agents.

The Company's MCM strategy is also supported by its ongoing work with Defence Research and Development Canada - Suffield Research Centre ("DRDC"). In August 2026, Revive reported positive findings from a DRDC research study evaluating bucillamine in an established model of nerve-agent exposure. Additional confirmatory research is expected to further evaluate bucillamine's potential role in addressing the effects of nerve-agent exposure.

"Our goal is to build bucillamine into a protected and partner-ready franchise rather than pursue individual indications in isolation," said Michael Frank, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. "We already have an important foundation through our intellectual property, two FDA Orphan Drug Designations and the research conducted with DRDC. Our next step is to strengthen that foundation internationally, identify additional rare-disease opportunities, pursue government medical-countermeasure programs and create multiple pathways for partnering and commercialization."

Revive believes that a broader portfolio of patents, regulatory designations and government-supported development opportunities could increase the strategic value and partnerability of bucillamine while providing multiple potential pathways to commercialization.

The Company intends to provide further updates as intellectual property initiatives, orphan disease evaluations, government opportunities and potential strategic partnerships advance.

About Bucillamine

Bucillamine is a thiol-based drug with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and thiol-donating properties and has a history of clinical use for rheumatoid arthritis in Japan and South Korea. Revive is evaluating bucillamine for potential applications in medical countermeasures, biodefence, pandemic preparedness and rare diseases.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for biodefence and pandemic preparedness. The Company is advancing bucillamine across potential medical-countermeasure and rare-disease applications and is evaluating opportunities to strengthen its therapeutic portfolio. For more information, visit www.revivethera.com.

For More Information:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1-888-901-0036

Email: mfrank@revivethera.com

Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "potential," "seek" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Revive's strategy for bucillamine; the expansion, strengthening, scope, grant or value of existing or future intellectual property; potential international patent protection; the identification or pursuit of additional orphan or rare disease indications and regulatory designations; the potential therapeutic utility or commercial value of bucillamine; future research involving bucillamine; potential government funding, development, procurement or stockpiling opportunities in Canada, the United States or internationally; potential partnerships with government agencies, defence organizations, pharmaceutical companies or other strategic parties; and the ability to build bucillamine into a differentiated therapeutic franchise or create shareholder value.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that additional patents or regulatory designations will be obtained, that bucillamine will demonstrate safety or efficacy for any new indication, that government or strategic partnerships will be entered into, that funding, procurement or stockpiling opportunities will materialize, or that bucillamine will receive regulatory approval for any of the applications described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Revive undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recent filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revive-therapeutics-to-expand-bucillamine-ip-and-orphan-drug-portfoli-1221123