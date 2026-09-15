Discovery Education and Hanover Research Study Finds Strong Support for K-12 Career Readiness, Yet Classroom Experiences Remain Inconsistent

National survey of more than 1,000 K-12 educators and students finds schools wait until high school to implement future readiness, missing early window of student interest

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Discovery Education today released Education Insights 2026-2027: Learning with Purpose, a national research report conducted with Hanover Research. Drawing on insights from more than 1,000 K-12 leaders, educators, and students across the U.S., the report shows a clear gap between career-readiness goals and classroom reality: students often form career interests well before high school, but experience career-connected learning later, and less often, than educators believe they do.

Across every role and grade band surveyed, both teachers and administrators (99%) and students (91%) agreed that schools have an important part to play in preparing students for their futures. That consensus, however, does not translate into a consistent classroom experience. Administrators report weekly career learning at nearly four times the rate students do (71% versus 19%), and they are also more likely than teachers to say schools effectively prepare students for future careers (92% versus 68%). Just 10% of middle school students report learning about careers in class every week, the lowest share of any grade band.

States, employers, and educators increasingly agree on the need to prepare students for life beyond graduation. Already, 43 states have added at least one career-focused indicator in their accountability systems. In the workplace, 84% of hiring managers say most high school students are not prepared to enter the workforce, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Yet teachers say they need more support to make career connections a consistent part of everyday instruction, with 95% reporting a need for additional resources. The gap between ambition and reality means that most students aren't offered structured career learning until after interests have formed.

"When career-connected learning meets students' curiosity as early as kindergarten, we see the kind of deep engagement that fuels academic rigor and prepares students for what comes after graduation," said Amy Nakamoto, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Education. "This research confirms that career readiness can't be confined to a single program or grade band. It must be a design principle built into standards-aligned instruction across every grade, so students can grow from early exploration to confidence in their skills and choices."

Educators Want More Classroom-Ready Support

More than nine in 10 educators say career readiness is as important to measure as academic achievement, yet only 37% say career readiness is embedded in instruction and 77% say bringing it into core learning is difficult in practice. With 93% of teachers also calling for more frequent career exploration at school, the report points to a clear need for practical support educators can use within everyday instruction.

Career Interests Start Before High School

The data shows career curiosity starts early and often outpaces the support schools provide. Among students surveyed, 78% say they discovered a career that genuinely interested them before reaching high school, including 54% who trace that interest back to elementary school. And 81% of students say career exploration should begin before high school altogether.

Middle School Is a Critical Gap

Middle school is a high-pressure, low-support moment: nearly 90% of middle school teachers believe students learn about careers too late, more than half of middle school students say they do not know much about options beyond college, and 58% feel pressure to pursue college even when another path might fit them better.

Career Connections Work Best Inside Daily Instruction

The report points to a clear path forward. Isolated career events register as the least influential factor in shaping student career interest: just 6% of students named field trips as a top influence on their career aspirations. By contrast, skill-building was named one of the most effective career-readiness effort by students (70%), teachers (84%), and administrators (92%), suggesting that career readiness resonates most when it is built into what students are already learning and doing in class, rather than treated as a separate initiative.

Hands-On Learning and Future-Ready Skills Matter Most

Teachers rank real-world, hands-on learning opportunities as the top resource that would improve career instruction, 10 percentage points above any other option. Those experiences can help students build not only career awareness, but also the durable skills needed for success in a changing workforce. As AI transforms how people work, 93% of educators and 82% of students say knowing how to work with AI tools will matter for future careers, while students continue to prioritize communication, problem-solving, adaptability, and creativity.

The report's findings were reinforced by educators who participated in the research, many of whom described the importance of introducing career exploration earlier and making future connections more visible in everyday learning.

"Connecting learning to future careers gives students a reason to stay engaged and see the value in what they're learning," said Tavauna Owens, a fifth-grade math and science teacher in Broward County Public Schools, Florida. "Introducing career awareness early helps build confidence, spark curiosity, and show students that the skills they develop today can lead to exciting opportunities in the future."

Education Insights 2026-2027: Learning with Purpose builds on a point of view Discovery Education has been developing across its work with schools nationwide: that career-connected learning works best as a design principle woven into daily, standards-aligned instruction from kindergarten forward, not a separate program bolted onto the school year. Solutions such as Discovery Education Experience and Career Connect bring that thinking into the classroom, embedding real-world relevance, standards-aligned career exploration, and future-ready skill-building directly into daily instruction.

The full report, including detailed findings by grade band and educator role, is available at discoveryeducation.com/education-insights.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Hanover Research on behalf of Discovery Education in May 2026 and included 1,009 K-12 superintendents, principals, curriculum directors, teachers, and students across the United States. Hanover Research also conducted live interviews with stakeholder groups to add depth to the survey findings.

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About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and progress student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and in 100+ countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

About Hanover Research

Founded in 2003, Hanover Research is a global research and analytics firm. Hanover was named a Top 50 Market Research Firm by the American Marketing Association. Learn more at www.hanoverresearch.com.

Media Contact

Ali Koper

Discovery Education

akoper@discoveryed.com

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SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/discovery-education-and-hanover-research-study-finds-strong-support-for-k-12-career-readi-1221117