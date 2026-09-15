Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco at the heart of international yachting

MONACO, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 411 companies and over 1,400 shore-based jobs, the yachting industry plays a central role in the Principality. At its heart, the Yacht Club de Monaco has established itself as the focal point for exchange and progress for the international yachting community in the Mediterranean.

"In Monaco, decision-makers, yacht owners and industry professionals meet throughout the year to launch new initiatives and shape the sector's future. This proximity promotes dialogue with the authorities and helps accelerate projects," says YCM Director and General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri, who is also President of the Cluster Yachting Monaco and Yachting Employers' Association.

After the Ferretti Group Private Preview and the OneRepublic concert on 5 September in the heart of the YCM Marina, a series of major events are scheduled, namely the 6th Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (20-21 September); the 35th Monaco Yacht Show (23-26 September); the 31st Captains' Forum (24 September); and the Winter Pop-Up by Cluster Yachting Monaco (8 October).

September: Monaco the epicentre of international yachting

The 6th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous gathers industry managers, investors, architects, and manufacturers. Organised by M3 Monaco, a consultancy specialised in the development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, the event connects professionals who design, develop and operate port infrastructure with those devising the solutions of tomorrow.

Yacht Club de Monaco will be buzzing with activity around the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) when it hosts its annual YCM Owners Lunch and its Captains Forum. The latter is organised in partnership with Jutheau Husson, Oceanco, MB92 Group and ICON Yachts and this year addresses future energy sources for ships and yachts. At a time when propulsion solutions are diversifying, discussions will compare available technologies, on-water experience and avenues being developed. All are focused on one key question: which solutions can be realistically deployed on board?

Tools for progress

These events are part of the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative that has been driven by YCM for several years now. The goal is to bring together yacht owners, users, designers, operators and developers of future technologies. Inevitably, environmental issues are at the heart of any discussions. Launched in 2020 by YCM and Credit Suisse (a UBS Group brand), the SEA Index provides yacht owners and industry professionals with a practical tool, independently certified by Lloyd's Register, for assessing the environmental impact of yachts from 10 meters and over. It measures CO2 emissions, regardless of the propulsion system used, based on a recognised scientific methodology and criteria verified by independent third parties. In addition, an indicator developed with AtmoSud incorporates air quality by factoring in nitrogen oxides and fine particles. More than 25 marinas across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Seychelles and Japan have joined the SEA Index network. This rollout addresses the demand to have access to comparable data in order to fully understand a yacht's environmental impact, and above all to identify opportunities for improvement.

Yacht Club de Monaco a dynamic player all year round

As part of its public service mandate, YCM has a packed programme to meet the expectations of all stakeholders in the yachting industry. It is the driving force behind the Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting Rendezvous (13-16 March 2027), which aims to:

- promote industry careers to students through the YCM Yachting Student Fair;

- foster dialogue between the yachting and scientific communities, in collaboration with the New York Explorers Club, during the Day of Exploration;

- support the sector's economic development with the Business Symposium;

- recognise committed yacht owners at the YCM Explorer Awards ceremony.

Added to all these events is the 14th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (29 June-3 July 2027), an innovation laboratory where universities from around the world envision new forms of maritime mobility and test their technologies under real-world conditions.



It is through its events and initiatives that Yacht Club de Monaco unites key players in the international yachting sector around a shared ambition to support the industry's transformation and build a yachting sector that is more innovative, more responsible, and above all forward-looking.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18246ec0-d578-48e2-a6a3-778ba31311ee