Sacred Connection Partners with Non-Profit Conexão Ancestral to Fight Botanical Exploitation and Fund Vital Amazonian Indigenous Projects

Combining radical supply-chain transparency with direct non-profit action, Sacred Connection funds clean water infrastructure, cultural preservation, and land stewardship across Huni Kuin, Yawanawá, and Katukina villages.

CODY, WY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / In response to the rapid rise of counterfeiting, synthetic adulteration, and cultural exploitation in the global plant medicine market, Sacred Connection has expanded its direct-trade framework through a formal partnership with its non-profit arm, Conexão Ancestral, ensuring that commercial success translates directly into community-led Amazonian development.

As global demand for sacred Amazonian botanicals accelerates, commercial middlemen frequently flood online marketplaces with low-grade, synthetic, or mislabeled imitations. These predatory supply chains exploit indigenous knowledge while offering zero economic return or environmental protection to the communities where these traditions originate. Sacred Connection addresses this integrity gap by operating a fully traceable, direct-trade bridge that channels proceeds directly into community infrastructure, indigenous sovereignty, and rainforest conservation.

Through its dedicated non-profit organization, Conexão Ancestral, Sacred Connection works hand-in-hand with tribal leadership in Acre, Brazil, to design and execute high-impact development initiatives driven entirely by the needs of the communities themselves.

"Commercialization without ethical accountability leads to cultural erasure and environmental destruction," said Frans Pagnier, Founder of Sacred Connection. "We built Sacred Connection to prove that business can be a force for sacred restoration. By uniting our direct-trade botanical model with Conexão Ancestral, every single purchase helps build clean water systems, preserve native languages, and protect the sacred land of the Amazon."

Conexão Ancestral: Direct Community Projects in Action

Through the non-profit arm, Sacred Connection actively funds and supports critical projects across indigenous territories, including:

Water Security and Sustainable Infrastructure: Installing clean drinking water systems and filtration technologies in remote villages, eradicating waterborne illnesses and restoring basic health security for indigenous families.

Cultural Preservation and Ancestral Knowledge: Funding traditional cultural centers, sacred art preservation, and intergenerational education programs that protect native languages, songs, and spiritual wisdom for future generations.

Food Sovereignty and Community Autonomy: Supporting sustainable agroforestry, traditional agriculture, and native seed preservation initiatives that give villages complete economic and nutritional independence.

Rainforest Conservation and Land Stewardship: Empowering indigenous guardians with tools and resources to monitor, protect, and reforest native Amazonian biodiversity.

Standard-Setting Direct-Trade Sourcing

Every batch of authentic Hapé (pronounced ha-PAY) offered by Sacred Connection is prepared by indigenous artisans from the Huni Kuin, Yawanawá, and Katukina tribes using ancestral methods.

The company guarantees:

Above-Market Compensation: Sustainable, direct economic flow returning directly to indigenous families and community leaders.

100% Wild-Harvested Purity: Pure botanical leaves blended with native tree ashes (such as Tsunu and Murici), completely free from synthetic additives, artificial fillers, or chemical preservatives.

Verifiable On-the-Ground Impact: Re-investing revenues directly into Conexão Ancestral projects.

Consumer Resources and Transparency

Sacred Connection offers educational resources detailing the cultural origins of traditional preparations, the history of indigenous partnerships in Acre, and transparent updates on ongoing Conexão Ancestral projects.

To explore direct-trade Amazonian blends, view community impact reports, or learn more about direct-trade indigenous partnerships, visit https://sacred-snuff.com/

About Sacred Connection

Sacred Connection is a direct-trade botanical brand dedicated to bringing authentic Amazonian preparations to modern conscious consumers, meditators, and wellness practitioners. In partnership with its non-profit arm, Conexão Ancestral, Sacred Connection provides sustainably harvested, high-integrity botanical blends that foster mental clarity, somatic grounding, cultural respect, and direct socio-environmental impact across indigenous territories in Acre, Brazil. Learn more at www.sacredconnection.co.

Media Contact & Sample Requests

Contact: Frans Pagnier, Founder

Email: info@sacredconnection.co

Website: https://sacred-snuff.com/

Media Sample Offer: Complimentary Media Product Kits and Kuripe applicators are available for qualified business, sustainability, impact, and conscious lifestyle journalists upon request.

Interviews: Founder Frans Pagnier is available for interviews on non-profit integration, direct-trade ethics, supply-chain transparency, and indigenous partnership frameworks.

SOURCE: Sacred Connection

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sacred-connection-partners-with-non-profit-conex%c3%a3o-ancestral-to-1216452