Fire Help Center: 2026 Is Now the Most Destructive Wildfire Season in a Decade - And It's Not Over Yet

With over 8.3 million acres burned and fire season still active, Fire Help Center urges affected Americans to understand their legal rights before the window to act closes.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / The 2026 wildfire season has officially become the most destructive in at least ten years, and Fire Help Center is urging the thousands of Americans affected this year to take stock of their situation before the season fades from the national conversation.

According to data from the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 8.3 million acres have burned across the United States between January and August - 166% of the previous 10-year average for this point in the year, and nearly double the 4 million acres that had burned by the same date in 2025. More than 53,000 fires have been recorded nationwide, making this the highest acreage burned in a single season in over a decade.

And despite recent improvements in weather conditions, fire officials are warning that the danger is not over.

The 2026 Fire Season Rewrote the Record Books

The scale of destruction in 2026 has been historic in ways that go well beyond national totals. Oregon shattered its all-time wildfire acreage record, with more than 2.3 million acres burned - surpassing the previous state record set just two years earlier in 2024. Washington state committed $207 million to firefighting between July and August, nearly two-thirds of the state's wildfire budget for all of 2025. Colorado's fires destroyed over 850 structures and claimed three lives.

The National Preparedness Level remained at Level 5 - its maximum - throughout the month of August, meaning federal firefighting resources were fully committed for weeks on end, with new and growing fires competing for increasingly limited support.

While cooler temperatures arriving in parts of the Pacific Northwest have offered some relief, the NIFC has cautioned that late summer and fall remain dangerous periods because vegetation across much of the country is exceptionally dry. Oregon fire officials have noted publicly that fire season is only halfway through its normal window, and that fatigue - in communities and among the public - should not be mistaken for safety.

Wildfire Victims Have More Options Than They Know

For the families and property owners whose homes, livelihoods, or health have been affected by the 2026 wildfire season, Fire Help Center wants to make one thing clear: autumn is not the end of the road.

Many wildfire victims are unaware that they may have legal options - particularly when a fire is linked to utility infrastructure failure, negligence, or other preventable causes. Past wildfire settlements have resulted in significant recoveries for victims, including Pacific Gas and Electric's $13.5 billion settlement following multiple California wildfires and a $4 billion-plus payout for victims of the Maui fires.

Many victims also don't realize that legal deadlines - known as statutes of limitations - vary by state and typically average 2 to 3 years from the date of the fire. Acting while the details are fresh and documentation is accessible matters. Waiting until next year, or the year after, can narrow or eliminate available legal options.

Use the Free Live Wildfire Map

Fire Help Center's free interactive Live Wildfire Map continues to track all active fires across the United States in real time, including fire locations, containment status, acreage burned, evacuation zones, and emergency alerts. The tool is free to use with no account required and is updated continuously with data from NASA's FIRMS satellite system and the National Interagency Fire Center.

What Affected Families Should Do Now

Fire Help Center encourages anyone affected by a 2026 wildfire to take the following steps:

Document everything. Photograph and video all damage before any cleanup begins. Keep receipts for all fire-related expenses, including hotel stays, meals, temporary housing, and replacement items.

Photograph and video all damage before any cleanup begins. Keep receipts for all fire-related expenses, including hotel stays, meals, temporary housing, and replacement items. Open your insurance claim immediately. Start the process as soon as possible, but don't rush to accept a quick settlement. Total-loss fires involve costs that surface weeks and months later.

Start the process as soon as possible, but don't rush to accept a quick settlement. Total-loss fires involve costs that surface weeks and months later. Understand your legal options. If a wildfire was caused by utility equipment, negligence, or another preventable source, you may be entitled to compensation beyond what insurance covers.

If a wildfire was caused by utility equipment, negligence, or another preventable source, you may be entitled to compensation beyond what insurance covers. Act before the deadline. Statutes of limitations vary by state, but the clock starts from the date of the fire - not the date you decide to explore your options.

Fire Help Center offers free, no-obligation case reviews for wildfire victims across the United States. To find out whether you may qualify for a wildfire lawsuit , visit firehelpcenter.com or call (866) 866-0753.

About Fire Help Center: Fire Help Center provides resources and support for wildfire victims across the United States, including educational guides, legal information, and free case reviews. For more information, call (866) 866-0753 or visit firehelpcenter.com.

Contact:

Fire Help Center

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(866) 866-0753

https://www.firehelpcenter.com/

connect@firehelpcenter.com

SOURCE: Fire Help Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/2026-is-now-the-most-destructive-wildfire-season-in-a-decade-and-its-not-over-1219263