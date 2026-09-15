Optima Tax Relief Earns Ninth Consecutive Civic 50 Orange County Award

National Tax Resolution Firm Recognized for Continued Commitment to Volunteerism, Philanthropy and Community Impact

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief has once again been named a Civic 50 Orange County honoree, marking the company's ninth consecutive recognition.

Since the program launched in 2017, Optima has received the honor every year it has been presented, highlighting the company's sustained efforts to support local communities through employee volunteerism, charitable giving and nonprofit partnerships.

Presented annually by OneOC in partnership with Points of Light, the Civic 50 Orange County recognizes 50 companies that demonstrate leadership in corporate citizenship and community involvement.

"At Optima, giving back isn't a side project - it's who we are. Our mission is to make life better for our clients, employees, and, just as importantly, all those living around us. By partnering with local nonprofits, we strive to make meaningful and lasting positive impacts throughout Orange County and our surrounding communities," said Harry Langenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Optima Tax Relief.

Optima's community initiatives give employees opportunities to contribute both individually and as a team. Throughout the year, employees participate in volunteer activities, charitable drives, and fundraising efforts while the company works alongside nonprofit organizations to address needs in local communities.

The Civic 50 recognition evaluates companies across four areas of corporate citizenship: investment of resources, integration, institutionalization, and impact. The assessment considers factors including charitable contributions, in-kind donations, paid volunteer time, organizational support for community programs and the results those efforts produce.

For Optima, the latest recognition reflects the continued development of programs designed to make volunteering and philanthropy accessible to employees across the organization. The company has expanded its involvement with nonprofit partners and provided employees with opportunities to contribute their time and skills to causes ranging from community support to youth and education initiatives.

Over the past nine years, Optima's Civic 50 recognition has marked the evolution of its community efforts, from establishing employee volunteer programs to expanding charitable partnerships and creating additional ways for employees to participate in service initiatives.

The ninth consecutive Civic 50 Orange County honor adds another milestone to Optima's ongoing community efforts and reinforces the company's focus on creating opportunities for employees to make a positive difference beyond the workplace.

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optima-tax-relief-earns-ninth-consecutive-civic-50-orange-county-awa-1219422