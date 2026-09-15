BHG Financial Renews Relationship with LendingTree, Bringing Personal Loans up to $250,000 to Qualified Customers

Two established leaders in consumer finance build on decades of experience to expand access to larger personal loans and provide consumers with greater financial flexibility

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured personal loan solutions, today announced a renewed relationship with LendingTree, bringing its personal loan solutions of up to $250,000 with terms as long as ten years to qualified LendingTree customers. The collaboration expands financing options for six-figure earners who need more than a typical small-dollar personal loan to consolidate large debt, fund major expenses and create more financial breathing room.

The renewed relationship brings together two companies with a long history of helping consumers navigate important financial decisions. As BHG Financial celebrates 25 years of serving customers with its unique concierge-service approach, the company continues to expand access to its signature larger-dollar, longer term lending solutions through strategic relationships. LendingTree, one of the nation's leading online financial marketplaces, continues to strengthen its platform by connecting millions of consumers with a broad network of trusted financial providers and expanding the range of solutions available to meet customers' evolving financial needs.

For 25 years, BHG Financial has helped customers access meaningful financing that supports both their immediate needs and their long-term financial goals. By offering solutions with larger loan amounts and longer repayment terms, BHG Financial provides customers with greater flexibility to consolidate debt, manage significant expenses and have convenient, low monthly payments, all without compromising the future they're working to build. Now, qualified LendingTree customers can access loans of up to $250,000 through BHG Financial, expanding the financing options available for life's biggest financial moments.

"Our mission has always been to be there to help customers move forward financially with confidence," Marshall LaCroix, vice president of lead partnerships at BHG Financial, said. "That means providing responsible financing solutions that don't just solve today's challenges but also support the future our customers are working toward. Our relationship with LendingTree allows us to reach even more people with financing that creates breathing room, restores financial flexibility and helps them continue building toward their long-term goals."

LendingTree has spent more than two decades helping millions of consumers compare financial products with confidence, while continually expanding its marketplace to meet changing consumer needs. By bringing BHG Financial's larger personal loansolutions to its platform, LendingTree is reinforcing its commitment to providing customers with a diverse range of financing solutions from trusted lending partners.

"Every customer deserves access to financing that helps them move forward, not just in the moment, but for the future they're building," Brendan Carlson, vice president of sales at LendingTree, said. "By bringing BHG Financial's larger personal loan solutions and longer terms to our marketplace, we're giving qualified customers another responsible option to simplify their finances and get access to consumer loan solutions only BHG Financial provides. That's exactly the kind of choice we want to provide through the LendingTree marketplace."

Together, BHG Financial and LendingTree combine decades of experience and a shared commitment to customer choice. By expanding access to responsible financing solutions, the companies are helping customers address financial needs today while continuing to build the future they envision.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $29 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments and unique personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree, Inc. is the parent of LendingTree, LLC and several companies owned by LendingTree, LLC (collectively, "LendingTree"). LendingTree is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 770 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins. LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

For More Information

Brooke Niemeyer

Director of Communications

bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bhg-financial-renews-relationship-with-lendingtree-bringing-personal-1220522