Zander Insurance Awards Life Lessons Scholarships to 10 Students

Nashville insurance agency marks 13 years of supporting students who lost a parent or guardian, bringing its total scholarship commitment to over $275,000.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Zander Insurance has awarded $77,500 in college scholarships to 10 students through the 2026 Life Lessons Scholarship Program, which supports young people who have experienced the death of a parent or legal guardian and the financial hardship that can follow when little or no life insurance is in place.

This year's awards include one $10,000 scholarship funded for up to four years and nine additional $7,500 annual scholarships. With the 2026 awards, Zander has now committed $278,000 through the program.

"Every student who applies has experienced a loss that no scholarship can repair," said Jeff Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. "What we can do is help relieve some financial burden as they pursue their education and build their futures. Their stories remind us why life insurance matters. It is not simply a policy. It is a financial safeguard for the people you love."

Zander established its Life Lessons Scholarship in 2013 and involves all team members in the review and selection process. What began as a single annual scholarship has grown significantly, allowing the company to provide educational assistance to more students whose families have endured tremendous loss.

The Life Lessons Scholarship Program is administered by Life Happens, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers understand the importance of life insurance and related financial protection. Applicants participate by submitting an essay or video about how the death of a parent or guardian affected their lives and their plans for the future.

To learn more about the Life Lessons Scholarship Program, eligibility requirements and application process, visit LifeHappens.org. For more information about Zander Insurance and its commitment to protecting families, visit ZanderIns.com.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers make informed decisions about life insurance and related financial products. The organization provides independent educational resources and does not endorse any insurance company, product or financial professional. Learn more at LifeHappens.org.

About Zander Insurance

Zander Insurance is a fourth-generation, family- and employee-owned independent insurance agency headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The agency serves individuals, families and businesses nationwide with term life, disability, identity theft, home, auto and business insurance solutions. Zander Insurance is 49% employee-owned and has been endorsed by Dave Ramsey and the Ramsey team for more than 30 years. For more information, visit ZanderIns.com

Media Contact

Rebecca Jobe

VP, Relationship Management

rjobe@zanderins.com

615-651-7893

SOURCE: ZANDER INSURANCE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zander-insurance-awards-life-lessons-scholarships-to-10-students-1220684