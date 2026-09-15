DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: Indian Bridal Fashion Takes Center Stage as Industry Leaders David's Bridal and KYNAH Deepen Partnership with Exclusive Collection

Building On The Success Of The Initial Partnership, The New Co-Designed Collection Brings The Artistry And Craftsmanship Of Indian Bridal Fashions To More Brides And Wedding Guests Than Ever Before

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA AND LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), North America's largest bridal and occasion retailer and Pearl, its AI-powered wedding planning and marketplace platform, connecting couples with everything they need for life's magical moments, and KYNAH, the modern luxury brand redefining South Asian fashion for a global audience, are taking the next step in their partnership with the debut of an exclusive, co-designed collection of Indian bridal and South Asian occasionwear.

The 15-piece collection marks the next chapter of a partnership first introduced earlier this year, when David's and KYNAH joined forces to bring modern Indian bridal fashion to David's millions of brides and guests. The response reinforced a shared belief: South Asian bridal fashion belongs at the center of the modern bridal conversation-and more brides and wedding guests should have access to exceptional, handcrafted, culturally rooted design. The collection is available now exclusively online with upcoming in-store trunk shows taking place in the coming months, styles start around $900 on davidsbridal.com/kynah .

With more than 5.5 million South Asians now living in the U.S., South Asian bridal fashion represents an increasingly important part of the American wedding landscape. And unlike a traditional one-day wedding, South Asian celebrations often span multiple events, creating demand for bridal, family, wedding-party and guest looks across the entire celebration. David's and KYNAH's exclusive 15-piece collection spans the many moments of a South Asian wedding, from Haldi and Mehndi to Sangeet and ceremony, with modern Indian bridal and occasionwear for brides, wedding parties, family and guests.

Pre-stitched saris, embellished lehengas, dupion silk sets and a fully embroidered A-line gown bring together heritage craftsmanship and contemporary design. Behind the beauty is extraordinary craftsmanship: each piece is thoughtfully crafted with intricate embroidery, hand-sewn embellishments, heritage textiles, and artisanal techniques. It's a shared belief in craftsmanship, an unrelenting devotion to quality, and celebration of authenticity, meaning and self-expression that makes the David's and KYNAH partnership so powerful.

"South Asian bridal fashion is extraordinary -- it's bold, expressive, incredibly detailed and rooted in generations of artistry, and no one does it better than the brilliant team at KYNAH," said Kelly Cook, David's Bridal CEO. "The response to our first collaboration blew us away. We heard from women who saw themselves, their traditions and their celebrations reflected at David's in a way they hadn't seen from a bridal retailer before and it pushed us to think bigger. Some of these pieces take up to 100 hours to create; that's not just craftsmanship, that's love and dedication. We're incredibly proud to help more women discover, experience and celebrate bridal fashions that uniquely represent them, their partner and family during the biggest celebration of their life."

"When we launched our first partnership with David's earlier this year, we saw firsthand the appetite for South Asian fashion to be part of a much bigger bridal conversation and are grateful that David's trusted KYNAH to help lead that conversation as the brand's first South Asian Bridal partner," said Aisha Rawji, Founder and CEO of KYNAH. "This collection allows us to go deeper into what makes Indian fashion so special -- the craftsmanship, the artistry, the textiles, the details and the stories behind them. David's shares our belief in the power of craftsmanship, and together we're able to bring that perspective to more brides and celebration-goers."

Building upon the momentum of the brands' initial collaboration, the collection brings together KYNAH Founder Aisha Rawji's contemporary South Asian design perspective, relationships with skilled artisans across India and deep understanding of the modern South Asian bride with David's national reach and decades of bridal expertise.

Since announcing their partnership, David's and KYNAH have heard from members of the South Asian community who shared what it means to see their cultures, traditions and celebrations represented by a national bridal retailer. For many, it was more than a new collection, it was a meaningful moment of recognition and a sign that bridal fashion is evolving to reflect the communities it serves. That response reinforced David's and KYNAH's shared vision: to honor the richness of Indian and South Asian wedding traditions while making exceptional bridal and celebration wear easier to discover and shop.

The KYNAH x David's Bridal collection of Indian bridalwear and South Asian wedding attire is available now exclusively online at davidsbridal.com/kynah , with in-store trunk shows planned for select David's Bridal locations later this year - for more information on trunk shows, sign up HERE and follow David's Events Page.

ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner, and Pearl Media Network-the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration, and vendor directories to expanded retail categories and leading content.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is *Love Stories by David's*, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV, Snap Discover channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Relations

mediarequests@dbi.com

ABOUT KYNAH

KYNAH is a modern luxury retailer redefining South Asian occasionwear for a global audience. Founded in Los Angeles by Aisha Rawji, KYNAH curates and designs contemporary bridal, guest, and celebration pieces that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern silhouettes. Through close partnerships with leading designers and artisans across India and South Asia, the brand offers an elevated approach to cultural dressing for weddings and life's most meaningful moments.

Known for its thoughtful curation, personalized styling experience, and editorial approach to bridal shopping, KYNAH serves a new generation of women seeking pieces that honor heritage while reflecting their individual style. With a growing community of brides and celebration-goers around the world, KYNAH continues to expand the conversation around modern South Asian fashion through retail, digital storytelling, and immersive in-person experiences.

To learn more, visit shopkynah.com or follow KYNAH on Instagram or TikTok .

KYNAH Media Contact: partnerships@shopkynah.com

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SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/indian-bridal-fashion-takes-center-stage-as-industry-leaders-davids-br-1220953