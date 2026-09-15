MERXWIRE Releases Global Advertising and PR Services Market Analysis Report Exploring AI Trends and Market Opportunities

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / MERXWIRE this month released the Global Advertising and PR Services Market Analysis (2026-2030), focusing on the development of the global advertising and public relations services market. The report examines industry structure, technology applications, content distribution models, AI and digital communications, while analyzing market trends and development opportunities to help media companies, public relations firms, advertising agencies, brands and other industry participants better understand market dynamics.

MERXWIRE's Global Advertising and PR Services Market Analysis (2026-2030) explores AI trends and market opportunities. (Photo via MERXWIRE)

Market Growth and Application Transformation

The report indicates that the global advertising and public relations services market was valued at approximately US$750 billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed US$900 billion by 2030, indicating continued steady industry growth. With the deeper integration of artificial intelligence (AI), algorithm-driven content distribution, and the rapid expansion of video-based content across social media platforms, the advertising and public relations services market is undergoing structural changes in technology applications and strategic approaches.

Regional Market Overview and Analysis

From a regional perspective, the markets in North America and Europe are relatively mature, with stable demand for digital advertising, media and public relations services. Asia has emerged as an important growth region, supported by expanding demand for digital media, social media platforms and corporate digital marketing. Digital content and social media continue to expand across Latin America, while market growth in the Middle East and Africa is supported by digital infrastructure development. In Oceania, Australia and New Zealand represent the primary markets, with relatively mature media and digital advertising industries.

AI Trends and Development Opportunities

The rapid development of AI-generated content, data analytics and automated marketing is accelerating the digital transformation of advertising and public relations services, while reshaping content production, advertising placement, audience analysis and brand communication. Growing demand among businesses for real-time content and targeted audience reach is also driving market services toward data-driven and integrated marketing approaches.

Three Major Market Development Trends

AI accelerates content production and PR digitalization. Video and social media reshape media communication. Data-driven and cross-platform strategies drive brand communication.

As media consumption behavior continues to change, short-form video, livestreaming and digital content platforms are expanding. Brands and public relations firms are also shifting from exposure through individual media channels toward diversified content strategies to strengthen brand communications. The report analyzes market size, industry structure, AI applications, digital marketing and content distribution, while evaluating regional market development and industry opportunities.

Key Research Areas

Analysis of global advertising and public relations services market size, development trends and industry structure.

Comparative analysis of advertising and public relations services markets in North America, Europe, Asia and other major regions.

Assessment of the development of advertising, public relations and digital marketing services markets.

Analysis of the impact of AI, data analytics and automation tools on the advertising and public relations industries.

Analysis of development trends in social media, short-form video, livestreaming and digital platforms.

Analysis of brand communications, content marketing and cross-platform integration strategies.

Analysis of market opportunities in media exposure, public relations services and digital communications.

Markets Covered by the Research

The report covers major media and public relations markets worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia and other key regional markets. It analyzes the media industry, public relations services, advertising market, digital marketing, social media, content platforms and competitive environments across these markets, while assessing regional industry development and market potential.

Data Sources and Analytical Methodology

The report draws on publicly available information from governments, industry research institutions, media organizations, public relations firms and digital platforms, combined with MERXWIRE's long-term market research. It analyzes global advertising and public relations services market trends based on market size, industry structure, regional comparisons and market forecasts.

For more information and access to MERXWIRE's Global Advertising and PR Services Market Analysis (2026-2030), please visit: https://merxwire.com/

About MERXWIRE

MERXWIRE is an international business services company covering global topics across marketing, education, finance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, international trends, and various industries related to global business and society. Through its professional content platforms and business services, MERXWIRE provides industry insights, educational resources, and PR solutions to help organizations communicate effectively with global audiences.

Media Contacts:

MERXWIRE INC.

PR Manager: Yu Le

pr@merxwire.com

https://merxwire.com/

SOURCE: MERXWIRE

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