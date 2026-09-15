Griffith Foods: Partnering To Advance Accountability for Nutrition Performance and Sustainable Food Systems

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / At Griffith Foods, we believe that food should nourish people while supporting a more sustainable future. Developing a nutritious and sustainable portfolio that supports a healthier diet is central to how we partner with our customers-and it's why we were proud to contribute to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's (WBCSD) recent research, "The Case for Accelerating Corporate Performance & Accountability for Healthy and Sustainable Diets."

The WBCSD research highlights a clear evolution in expectations for food companies, going beyond environmental disclosure to include nutrition-related topics. Stakeholders are no longer focused solely on how food is produced, but increasingly on how product portfolios contribute to healthier and more sustainable diets. Topics such as nutrition governance, portfolio healthiness, responsible marketing, and protein diversification are becoming essential elements of corporate accountability across the sector.

At the same time, the research points to a significant disclosure gap. Despite growing attention on nutrition and dietary outcomes, public reporting remains uneven, with fewer than 20% of food companies providing consistent transparency on key nutrition related topics. This gap represents an opportunity for companies to use clearer, more consistent reporting as a driver for portfolio improvement and -long-term- value creation.

The report also underscores why action is urgent. Expanding nutrition labeling requirements, evolving regulatory frameworks, and increasing investor recognition of nutrition as a material issue are accelerating expectations for measurable accountability. Together, these forces signal a shift from voluntary commitments toward more decision-useful, comparable information on how companies are shaping healthier and more sustainable diets. https://www.wbcsd.org/news/the-case-for-accelerating-corporate-performance-accountability-for-healthy-sustainable-diets/

Griffith Foods' contribution to this research reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration. By engaging in industry-wide efforts to strengthen metrics and reporting, we aim to support the development of food portfolios that meet both nutritional needs and sustainability goals-today and into the future.

We believe that transparency, collaboration, and shared accountability are essential to building food systems that deliver positive impacts for people and planet alike.

Read the full WBCSD article here

About Griffith Foods

Griffith?Foods?is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World." Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities. The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail.

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SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/partnering-to-advance-accountability-for-nutrition-performance-and-susta-1221130