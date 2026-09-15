Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - The Unscented Company, a Montreal-born pioneer of fragrance-free home and body care since 2016, introduces three hair care collections built around distinct hair needs, and is proudly made in Canada. The Hydrating, Volumizing and Nourishing collections replace the company's Daily Shampoo and Conditioner, the universal formula that has anchored the hair care category to date. Each Collection pairs a shampoo with a conditioner and is offered in refillable formats.

The Unscented Company's new line of hair care products.

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Hydrating, Volumizing and Nourishing: Three Formulas for Every Hair Need

"Everyone deserves to feel good in their own hair," said Anie Rouleau, Founder and CEO of The Unscented Company. "Our Hydrating, Volumizing and Nourishing collections deliver customized care with a conscience - and always without added fragrances or dyes." Each collection features functional ingredients that respond to different hair needs.

Hydrating: Infused with vegan keratin, a blend of three plant proteins, to help repair hair structure from within. It helps seal the hair shaft to lock in moisture and prevent dehydration.

Volumizing: Powered by rice protein and glycerin to amplify body without weight. Glycerin balances moisture, while rice protein helps provide bounce for a touchable lift.

Nourishing: Enriched with mango butter and argan oil to smooth and envelop the hair fibre. This protective shield helps to seal in deep hydration, deliver shine, and defend against daily damage.

All three formulas are free of sulfates and parabens.

Lather Developed as Part of the Fragrance-Free Experience

To ensure the absence of fragrance didn't mean an absence of sensory pleasure, development placed particular emphasis on the tactile experience of the first wash. Each collection was given a distinct lather: light and airy for the Volumizing collection, which leaves no residue; creamy with a cushioning effect for the Nourishing collection, whose shampoo appears white as a result of its lipid content; and silky for the Hydrating collection. All three are formulated to lather quickly.

"Without an added fragrance, the experience has to come from somewhere else, so we worked on the lather until each collection had a texture of its own," said Annaëlle Edon, Technical Product Manager & QA. "The first wash is where someone decides whether a fragrance-free product feels like a compromise."

A Visual Identity Drawn From Nature and Western Canada

The visual identity of the three collections was developed through a collaboration with artist Florence Rivest, drawing on nature and the landscapes of Western Canada. Her work appears across the three lines, which are differentiated visually rather than by scent.





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The collections follow the standards applied across the company's catalogue: biodegradable and vegan formulas, no added fragrances or dyes, and no animal testing. Further detail is available on the company's impact page.

Formats and Availability

All three collections are offered in 473 ml bottles, with 1 L conditioner refills and 2 L shampoo refills. The hydrating collection is additionally available in a 946 ml pump bottle and a 4 L refill bottle.

The collections are distributed through retail partners and online.

About The Unscented Company

The Unscented Company is helping redefine the notion of clean with a line of biodegradable, fragrance-free home and body care products that are as simple as they are effective. Its refillable packaging and solid product formats are thoughtfully designed to reduce our collective plastic footprint. Founded in 2016 by Anie Rouleau, who established parent company Baléco in 2011, the brand is now carried in more than 8,000 retail locations across North America.

As a certified B Corp, The Unscented Company holds itself to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility and hopes to inspire others in the industry to do the same. For more information, visit unscentedco.com.

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