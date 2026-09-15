Zero Car, an Icelandic car rental brand with zero excess insurance included in every rental, is releasing practical guidance on what travelers should review and confirm before collecting a vehicle at Keflavik Airport or Reykjavik.

Reykjanesbaer, Southern Peninsula Region, Iceland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Zero Car, an Icelandic car rental brand, is releasing practical guidance ahead of the winter driving season on how travelers can prepare for rental pickup before an Iceland road trip begins. Through the company's existing online check-in, customers provide required driver and payment details and review their rental information before travel, arriving with a clearer collection plan. The aim is to settle practical questions at home rather than at the rental desk.

Insurance is included in the rental price. Under Zero Car's published Iceland car rental insurance policy, covered damage carries no excess, while the no-deposit model means rental security does not block funds on a payment card. Payment-card details are still required, and coverage exclusions and permitted vehicle use remain governed by the rental agreement. Online check-in does not change the coverage; it lets customers review it in advance and understand which costs remain outside the booking.

"Travelers should be able to step off the plane knowing where to collect the keys, what their protection covers and who to contact if the journey does not go as planned," said Daniel Cramer, Manager of Sales and Marketing of Zero Car. "The aim is to settle those practical questions before arrival so the first drive can begin with fewer surprises."

The check-in process is part of Zero Car's established rental operations at Keflavik Airport and Reykjavik. Customers receive keybox access information for their scheduled collection, telephone assistance is available around the clock during the rental, and a Roadside Assistance Waiver is included, subject to the rental terms and exclusions.

The guidance advises travelers to keep their booking email accessible, save the assistance contact supplied with the reservation and notify the company if a flight delay changes their expected arrival time so collection arrangements can be confirmed. Confirming that the vehicle suits the itinerary, including passenger numbers, luggage space and permission to use the planned roads, is also recommended. Instructions for keybox pickup at Keflavik Airport and Reykjavik are published in advance, and travelers should review the vehicle's condition report when received and report any existing damage not recorded.

Winter adds a further step. Before the first drive, travelers should check weather and road conditions, keep plans flexible when forecasts change and take a few minutes to become familiar with the vehicle, including the lights, the studded tires fitted for the season, the wipers and the heating controls, so the first stretch of road is driven with the car's equipment already understood.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313880