ai& to deploy up to 100 Rebellions RebelRack units at its Tokyo data center

Rebellions, a global leader in AI inference infrastructure, and ai&, a vertically integrated global AI technology company, are partnering to deploy Rebellions RebelRack within ai&'s heterogeneous infrastructure as part of the ai& inference service in Japan. The collaboration will give enterprises, government institutions, and developers access to Rebellions-powered inference deployed within the country, expanding locally available compute options while supporting Japan's sovereign AI priorities.

ai& will begin deploying Rebellions-powered infrastructure at its Tokyo data center starting with an initial purchase, with plans to scale the deployment up rapidly, targeting up to 100 or more RebelRack units. That initial deployment can expand alongside ai&'s broader data center buildout, which is backed by more than $2 billion in committed infrastructure capital and includes five sites planned to be operational by year-end 2026 and 40 MW of capacity targeted by year-end 2027.

"The economics of inference directly influence how widely AI can be deployed and how much it can be used," says Sunghyun Park, Co-Founder and CEO, Rebellions. "Lowering the unit cost of serving tokens gives providers room to create new pricing tiers, support more applications, and serve customers with different compute requirements and budgets. ai& has built a heterogeneous infrastructure platform around that flexibility. Establishing Rebellions inside Japan gives us a direct path to enterprise, government, and developer demand while adding efficient inference capacity to the country's AI infrastructure."

ai& operates a heterogeneous infrastructure model that incorporates multiple compute architectures across AI workloads. Rebellions adds an inference-optimized architecture engineered for high power efficiency and lower operating costs, giving ai& greater flexibility in how it provisions inference capacity and structures its services.

These economics can support new, lower-cost inference tiers designed to make AI services accessible across a wider range of applications, organizations, and budget requirements.

"As AI moves from experimentation to production, inference economics particularly performance, power efficiency, and cost will increasingly shape infrastructure decisions," said Matt Eastwood, SVP, WW Research at IDC. "ai&'s deployment of Rebellions at commercial scale is an important example of purpose-built AI silicon emerging as a viable infrastructure option for inference. Greater choice at the accelerator layer will be increasingly important as service providers, enterprises, and governments look to scale AI capacity efficiently."

Rebellions hardware integrates directly into ai&'s existing engineering workflows. ai&'s technical teams already work with open-source software packages common across GPU environments, and Rebellions supports widely adopted open-source frameworks. That compatibility reduces the integration lift, with the first systems expected to be operational the same day they are delivered.

"Heterogeneous infrastructure means using the right hardware for the right workload. Rebellions fits that model its efficiency gives us more flexibility in how we structure the economics of our services, and it builds on the same open-source frameworks our engineers already use. This partnership expands the inference options we can offer customers in Japan, with a foundation to take it further," says David Bennett, Co-Founder and CEO of ai&.

Rebellions recently raised $400 million in a pre-IPO round, bringing its total funding to $850 million, and is now shipping its RebelRack and RebelPOD AI infrastructure systems. ai& is backed by more than $2 billion in committed infrastructure capital, with five sites planned to be operational by year-end 2026 and 40 MW of capacity targeted by year-end 2027. This partnership establishes a foundation for deploying Rebellions across additional infrastructure and markets.

For more information on Rebellions, visit www.rebellions.ai. For more information on ai&, visit www.aiand.com.

About Rebellions

Rebellions builds what the AI era needs: purpose-built inference accelerators delivering the performance, efficiency, and supply chain resilience that enterprises and nations demand. Its flagship Rebel100 delivers the best performance per dollar per watt built for inference from the ground up, not retrofitted from training with full-stack software built entirely on open source and open standards. With proven commercial deployments already live across enterprises and governments, and a chiplet architecture built for the most demanding AI workloads, Rebellions gives every organization and nation the ability to own and control their AI, not just access it. Backed by Aramco, Arm, Kindred Ventures, KT, Mirae Asset Group, Samsung, SK Hynix, and SK Telecom, Rebellions is headquartered in South Korea with operations in the United States.

Learn more by visiting www.rebellions.ai, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/rebellions-ai, and on X at twitter.com/rebellions_inc.

About ai& Inc.

ai& is a global AI technology company built on a simple conviction: that whoever owns and optimizes the full stack wins. By combining next-generation data center infrastructure, heterogeneous compute, and frontier model services into a single optimized platform, ai& gives enterprises and developers the performance, economics, and sovereignty that no single-layer provider can match. Founded in Japan and expanding globally, ai& is building the foundation for the AI-native future.

For more information about ai&, please visit www.aiand.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn and X.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts for Rebellions

Dan Griffin dan@griffin360.com

Diana Wong diana.wong@rebellions.ai