Croatian design and manufacturing house extends the program's reach across Europe, from embedded design through certification and production

Morse Micro, the world's leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today announced that Byte Lab has joined its Design Partner Program. Based in Zagreb, Croatia, Byte Lab designs, certifies, and manufactures electronic products under one roof, giving European customers a single route from concept to production.

The Morse Micro Design Partner Program connects selected design houses, system integrators, and developers with the silicon, tools, and support to bring Wi-Fi HaLow products to market quickly. Byte Lab joining the program means that customers building for European markets now have a partner who can take a product from design through certification and into production without leaving the continent.

"We are thrilled to welcome Byte Lab as our first design partner in Europe," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "Design, certification, and production are all completed locally. For companies across Europe, this shortens the distance between a concept and a successful Wi-Fi HaLow product in the market."

Morse Micro selected Byte Lab for the breadth of its in-house capability and its record of taking products all the way to volume success. Founded in 2011, Byte Lab covers embedded hardware, embedded software, mechanical engineering, mobile and cloud development, as well as edge AI deployments, and then manufactures on its own printed circuit board assembly and box build lines.

"Our customers ask for coverage across a large industrial or infrastructure site without a chain of repeaters holding it together," said Matija Puškar, co-founder and CEO of Byte Lab. "Wi-Fi HaLow answers that directly. What matters just as much is that we can carry the product from that first requirement through design, certification, and production without handing it to anyone else."

Morse Micro continues to see strong interest from design houses worldwide. Byte Lab joins Gateworks, VPI Technology, CA Engineering, Pace Wireless, and Vantron in the program, bringing long-range, low-power, and reliable wireless performance to industrial IoT, Edge AI applications, smart infrastructure, security, utilities, agriculture, and more.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining significant momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About Byte Lab

Founded in 2011, Byte Lab Group is an engineering group specializing in the development and industrialization of complex electronic and connected products.

With more than 150 professionals and offices in Croatia and Austria, the group combines embedded hardware and firmware development, sensor integration, wireless connectivity, Edge AI, mobile and cloud software development, prototyping, testing, and low-volume manufacturing.

Byte Lab supports customers throughout the complete product development lifecycle, from feasibility studies and system architecture to product development, validation, pilot production, and transfer to series manufacturing, allowing customers to work with a single engineering partner from concept through industrialization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915762711/en/

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