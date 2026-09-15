Skopenow Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Open-Source Intelligence

Second consecutive Company of the Year recognition underscores Skopenow's leadership in trusted public data, identity resolution, and scalable enterprise OSINT.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Skopenow has received the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the Open-Source Intelligence industry, its second consecutive win. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) has become an increasingly important component of fraud, risk, compliance, and security operations as many organizations still struggle to turn fragmented data into actionable intelligence. This recognition validates Skopenow's leadership in advancing enterprise investigations beyond fragmented public information and manual research through trusted data, identity resolution, and scalable, repeatable workflows that produce actionable and defensible intelligence.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Skopenow excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its growth strategy with evolving enterprise OSINT requirements while executing initiatives that deliver measurable customer value. "Skopenow shares that its ongoing investment in trusted public data sources underpins its ability to deliver reliable identity resolution and defensible investigative findings, creating a data advantage that competitors cannot easily replicate. It also emphasizes responsible OSINT practices and repeatable investigative workflows, enabling consistent outcomes across diverse customer environments," said Danielle VanZandt, Associate Research Director, Security, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a strategy centered on practical customer needs, Skopenow continues to expand the role of OSINT across enterprise workflows. Its platform helps corporate security, fraud, compliance, and due diligence teams identify potential risks, resolve fragmented information, and reach more reliable conclusions when public data is incomplete or difficult to verify. The company also applies artificial intelligence to structured tasks such as translation and data processing, supporting investigative efficiency while maintaining a focus on predictable and auditable results.

Innovation remains central to Skopenow's approach. Its OSINT platform brings together identity resolution, relationship analysis, risk prioritization, situational awareness, data coverage, and reporting within a unified environment. Across five core products, Skopenow helps organizations reduce manual validation and report preparation while managing higher case volumes without a proportional increase in investigative resources. Flexible deployment options, including user interfaces, batch processing, API connectivity, and workflow integrations allow customers to incorporate OSINT into existing operational processes.

"Our customers rely on Skopenow to make sense of complex public data and act with confidence," said Rob Douglas, Co-Founder and CEO of Skopenow. "Earning this recognition two years in a row shows we've continued to deliver where it matters."

Skopenow's commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. The company supports customers through dedicated customer success managers, live phone, email, and chat support, tailored training, webinars, and ongoing educational initiatives. Programs such as OSINT Live and customer-specific training help organizations strengthen investigative capabilities alongside their use of the platform, reinforcing Skopenow's emphasis on long-term customer value and collaboration. Frost & Sullivan commends Skopenow for combining data depth, investigative expertise, platform innovation, and customer engagement to address the evolving requirements of commercial OSINT. Its focus on trusted intelligence and repeatable workflows positions the company to support the continued expansion of OSINT across enterprise risk and investigative functions.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Skopenow

Skopenow is a comprehensive OSINT platform offering scalable solutions that help identify risk signals and generate insights to mitigate threats. The company has over 1,500 customers, including 20% of the Fortune 500. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Skopenow serves organizations around the world with a distributed team. For more information, visit www.skopenow.com.

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Anthony Winslow

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