TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest): TestMu AI Launches the Assurance Lifecycle in Kane CLI, Turning Requirement Documents into Provable Test Coverage

New assurance commands design tests directly from PRDs and specs, link every test permanently to the requirement it verifies, and measure coverage from sealed evidence instead of guesswork

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, announced the Assurance Lifecycle, a new set of commands in Kane CLI that extend the tool beyond authoring and replaying browser tests. With assurance, teams describe what their product must do, and Kane CLI designs the tests that prove it, each one permanently linked to the requirement it verifies, with coverage measured from sealed evidence and the suite reconciled as the product changes.

TestMu AI launched Kane CLI in April 2026 as a terminal-native browser automation tool built for both human developers and AI coding agents, including Claude Code, Codex CLI, Cursor, and Gemini CLI. Operating on plain-language intent rather than selectors, Kane CLI lets teams describe a flow and get a pass-or-fail verdict with a full step trace and screenshot, export flows to native Playwright code, and run headlessly in CI pipelines. Since launch, it has added AI-powered test case generation through kane-cli generate, which turns a one-line description into scenarios and test cases. The Assurance Lifecycle is the next step: tests that are derived from the actual requirement documents, not just from a prompt.

Most test suites still answer the wrong question. They report how many tests passed, not which requirements were verified. Tests drift from the specs that inspired them, coverage becomes a guess, and when a requirement changes, nobody knows which tests went stale. The Assurance Lifecycle takes on the step before and after execution: turning requirements into designed tests, and turning test runs into an auditable account of what was proved.

How the Assurance Lifecycle works:

Capture: kane-cli context ingest snapshots requirement documents - a PRD, a spec, a policy page, into a local, content-addressed store.

kane-cli context ingest snapshots requirement documents - a PRD, a spec, a policy page, into a local, content-addressed store. Extract: An agent reads the sources and proposes use cases, citing the exact lines it read.

An agent reads the sources and proposes use cases, citing the exact lines it read. Review: Teams promote proposals to trusted, edit them, or reject them. Everything an agent proposes starts as derived; nothing is silently trusted.

Teams promote proposals to trusted, edit them, or reject them. Everything an agent proposes starts as derived; nothing is silently trusted. Design: kane-cli design tests turns a use-case into acceptance criteria, scenarios, and runnable tests - exactly one test per scenario, each tagged with the criteria it verifies. Design output goes through the same review.

kane-cli design tests turns a use-case into acceptance criteria, scenarios, and runnable tests - exactly one test per scenario, each tagged with the criteria it verifies. Design output goes through the same review. Execute: Designed tests run through kane-cli testmd run and kane-cli testrun run; every run seals an evidence pack.

Designed tests run through kane-cli testmd run and kane-cli testrun run; every run seals an evidence pack. Measure: kane-cli cover reports two axes - what a run proved and what the design still owes. Missing coverage is recorded as a ranked gap, not silence.

kane-cli cover reports two axes - what a run proved and what the design still owes. Missing coverage is recorded as a ranked gap, not silence. Maintain: kane-cli maintain reconciles the suite when a source document changes, marking everything extracted from the old snapshot as stale until it is re-verified.

Every stage is a separate command, so teams can stop, review, and resume at any point; nothing downstream happens without the upstream commit. The assurance store lives in the project directory, is append-only with a replayable history, and stays local: sources, use-cases, designs, and review verdicts live on the developer's disk, not on a server. The full lifecycle runs headless in CI or from an AI agent, so an agent can build a feature, design tests against the spec, and report coverage in the same workflow.

The Assurance Lifecycle complements kane-cli generate rather than replacing it. Teams that want ten good test ideas in a minute start with generate; teams that have a PRD and need to answer 'what exactly is covered, and how do we know?' start with assurance.

"AI agents now write code faster than any team can verify it, and the gap between the two is validation debt. Kane CLI closed the first part of that gap in April by giving agents and developers a real browser and a pass-or-fail verdict. The Assurance Lifecycle closes the rest," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth, TestMu AI. "A green suite has never told you what it actually proved. Now every test traces back to the requirement it verifies, every run seals its evidence, and coverage becomes an account you can audit rather than a number you hope is true. When a spec changes, the suite tells you what went stale instead of quietly rotting. That is what assurance has to mean at agentic speed."

The Assurance Lifecycle is available today in Kane CLI 0.6.1 and later; existing users can upgrade via npm or Homebrew. The extract, design, and maintain-reconcile steps run on the KaneAI agent and consume credits, while review, coverage, and store operations are local and free.

For documentation, visit testmuai.com/support/docs/kane-cli-assurance/ and to learn more about Kane CLI, visit testmuai.com/kane-cli.

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI is the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, designed to enable organizations to automate and scale testing with intelligence at its core. By combining autonomous capabilities with seamless integration across modern development workflows, TestMu AI empowers teams to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure software in an AI-first world.

For more information, visit https://www.testmuai.com/.

Media Contact

Nikhil Saxena

Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI

+91 98709 81968

nikhils@testmuai.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/testmu-ai-launches-the-assurance-lifecycle-in-kane-cli-turning-requirement-documents-into-provable-test-coverage-302878908.html