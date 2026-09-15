Transformer Oil Market worth $2.87 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Transformer Oil Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 2.87 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Browse through 160 market data tables and 60 figures spread across 260 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Transformer Oil Market - Global Forecast to 2031."

The global Transformer Oil Market is growing steadily, driven by increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure, grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and replacement of aging transformers. Rapid expansion of electricity generation capacity and growing electricity demand are driving the installation of new power and distribution transformers across developed and emerging economies. In addition, the expansion of high-voltage transmission networks and renewable energy evacuation infrastructure is creating additional demand for transformer oils used for electrical insulation and heat dissipation.

The growing emphasis on transformer efficiency, fire safety, asset reliability, and environmental sustainability is also shaping the market. While mineral-based transformer oils continue to dominate because of their established performance, availability, and cost competitiveness, demand for bio-based and ester-based insulating fluids is rising in applications that prioritize biodegradability, high fire point, and lower environmental impact. Technological developments in transformer design and the increasing deployment of high-capacity transformers further support demand for high-performance insulating fluids.

Transformer Oil Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 2.07 billion

USD 2.07 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.87 billion

USD 2.87 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.6%

Transformer Oil Market Trends & Insights:

By region, the North American market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

By type, the bio-based oil segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

By application, the transformers segment registers the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the transmission & distribution segment registers the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

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By oil type, the bio-based oil segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during 2026-2031.

Bio-based transformer oil is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by increasing emphasis on fire-safe, biodegradable, and environmentally preferable alternatives to conventional mineral oils. Bio-based and natural ester fluids offer a high fire point and strong biodegradability, making them particularly suitable for urban substations, distribution transformers, renewable energy installations, and environmentally sensitive locations. The growing integration of solar and wind power into electricity grids is creating additional opportunities for bio-based transformer oils, as utilities and transformer OEMs increasingly consider sustainability and lifecycle environmental performance when selecting equipment. Stricter environmental requirements, corporate sustainability targets, and the need to minimize the environmental impact of transformer failures and oil spills are expected to further support adoption. Although higher initial cost and a limited installed base compared with mineral oil remain challenges, growing awareness of lifecycle benefits is expected to accelerate market penetration of bio-based transformer fluids.

By end user, the railways & metros segment is the second-largest segment during the forecast period.

Railways & metros are expected to account for the second-largest share of the Transformer Oil Market by end user, supported by continued railway electrification, expansion of urban metro networks, and modernization of traction power infrastructure. Electrified railway systems require transformers across traction substations, power distribution networks, railway substations, and auxiliary power systems, creating sustained demand for transformer oils. The expansion of metro and rail networks in densely populated cities is further increasing the requirement for reliable electrical infrastructure to support growing passenger volumes and higher service frequencies. Investment in high-speed rail, railway electrification, metro rail systems, and dedicated freight corridors is creating new opportunities for transformer oil suppliers. Asia Pacific represents a particularly important market, supported by large-scale rail infrastructure investments in countries such as China and India, while Europe continues to invest in railway electrification and network modernization. In addition to new infrastructure, replacing and refurbishing aging traction transformers and substations generates recurring demand for insulating fluids.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Transformer Oil Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Transformer Oil Market during the forecast period, driven by rapid expansion of electricity infrastructure, industrialization, urbanization, and renewable energy capacity across countries such as China and India. Large-scale investments in transmission and distribution networks, grid modernization, high-voltage transmission systems, and new power generation capacity are driving demand for transformers and associated insulating fluids. China and India are key growth markets due to their expanding electricity networks and significant investments in renewable energy integration. The development of new transmission corridors to connect remote renewable generation with major demand centers is further increasing the requirement for high-capacity transformers. In addition, ongoing replacement of aging grid infrastructure and expansion of electrification into underserved areas are generating recurring demand for transformer oils. Increasing investments in railway electrification and metro infrastructure across the region are also creating opportunities for transformer oil suppliers serving traction substations and railway power systems.

Top Companies in Transformer Oil Industry:

The Transformer Oil Industry include Nynas AB (Sweden), APAR Industries Ltd. (India), Ergon, Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. (Canada), Sinopec Corporation (China), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (US), Savita Oil Technologies Limited (India), and Hydrodec Group plc (UK). These companies are strengthening their market positions through product portfolio expansion, development of high-performance and bio-based transformer fluids, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, and investments in sustainable insulating oil technologies. The competitive landscape is increasingly shaped by the shift toward environmentally preferable transformer fluids, renewable energy integration, grid modernization, and the need for reliable, high-performance insulating solutions, creating opportunities for both established global suppliers and regional manufacturers.

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