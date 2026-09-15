Gordian's Kykloud Software Awarded Two ISO Certifications

NORWICH, UK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today its Kykloud solution has retained two globally-recognised International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) accreditations issued by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). Kykloud, Gordian's mobile surveying software and inspections application, can save surveyors up to 60% of time typically spent collecting facility and asset condition data.

Kykloud achieved ISO 9001 status - the world's most recognised quality management system standard - acknowledging Gordian's consistent monitoring, management and improvement of the software capabilities and the multiple benefits it delivers.

Kykloud also achieved ISO 27001 accreditation - the international security management standard - acknowledging Gordian's secure management of customer and employee details, intellectual property, financial information and third-party data.

"Retaining these ISO accreditations reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering software that customers can trust," said Arul Elumalai, President of Gordian. "Kykloud helps organizations make informed decisions about their facilities and assets, and these certifications reinforce the quality, security and reliability that our customers expect from Gordian."

Kykloud is Gordian's building surveying and inspections solution that streamlines data collection, enables users to create customisable survey templates and allows users to gain a greater understanding of building condition for reporting, budgeting and planning.

"Retaining these certifications demonstrates the discipline and dedication our team brings to the development of Kykloud every day," said Bing Xie, Senior Director, Software Development at Gordian. "By maintaining rigorous standards for quality and information security, we help ensure customers can collect, manage and act on facility data with confidence."

For more information about Gordian's Kykloud solution and to request a demo, visit the website here.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.nsrm.co.uk) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers' success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian empowers organisations to budget smarter with the National Schedule of Rates (NSR), assess building condition more effectively with Kykloud mobile asset capture and maintain confidence through assessments and capital planning. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and North America's industry-standard RSMeans Data.

Sarah Walker Gordian 8644518036 s.walker@gordian.com