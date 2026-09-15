Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SCIB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030285XXX Order book ID: 541768 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SCIB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030285XXX Order book ID: 541770 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from September 16, 2026, the subscription rights in Scibase Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 24, 2026.With effect from September 16, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Scibase Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 16, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB