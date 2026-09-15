Viola Aleo Ltd ranks among the Top 25 UK private companies and #1 in Financial Intermediation for five consecutive years

CEO and Founder Leonardo Bonetti to participate in the exclusive Financial Times Made in Italy Evening Reception on 1 October in London

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola Aleo Ltd, a UK-based financial services company, highlights its continued position among the United Kingdom's Top 25 private companies by total assets, according to the company's referenced market-ranking data. The company operates under SIC code 64999, Financial intermediation not elsewhere classified, and has maintained a leading position in the financial intermediation sector for five consecutive years.

The recognition reflects Viola Aleo Ltd's long-term strategy, international outlook and focus on developing financial solutions for institutional and corporate relationships. The company continues to build its presence across the UK and international markets, with an emphasis on responsible growth, professional standards and long-term value creation.

"Our position among leading private companies in the UK reflects a clear commitment to building a strong and internationally focused financial business. We remain focused on innovation, disciplined management and creating sustainable value for our clients and partners," said Leonardo Bonetti, CEO and Founder of Viola Aleo Ltd.

The company's profile will receive further international visibility in October, when Leonardo Bonetti will participate in the exclusive Made in Italy Evening Reception hosted at the Financial Times headquarters in London on 1 October 2026. The invitation-only event brings together selected business leaders and representatives connected with Italian excellence, international business and investment.

Bonetti's participation represents an opportunity to strengthen the company's international relationships and highlight Viola Aleo Ltd's UK presence while supporting closer commercial connections between the United Kingdom and Italy. The event is also expected to provide an important setting for conversations with business leaders, investors and other members of the international financial community.

Viola Aleo Ltd remains focused on developing its international network and identifying new opportunities in financial intermediation. The company intends to continue expanding its professional relationships and pursuing initiatives designed to support sustainable growth and long-term economic cooperation.

ABOUT VIOLA ALEO LTD

Viola Aleo Ltd is a UK-based financial services company operating in financial intermediation (SIC code 64999). The company focuses on international financial relationships, professional services and long-term value creation.

Media enquiries:

Leonardo Bonetti

Email: bonetti@violaleoltd.eu | www.violaleoltd.co.uk

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