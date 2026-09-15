Zen Renovations Named 'Best Contractor in DC' for the Fourth Year in a Row

The honor from Washington City Paper marks four consecutive years of recognition for the DC-area design+build firm.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Zen Renovations, an award-winning design+build firm, has been named " Best Contractor in DC " in Washington City Paper's 2026 Best of DC Awards. The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Zen Renovations has received the award, following wins in 2023 , 2024 , and 2025 .

For Zen Renovations, the recognition reflects more than the finished spaces the company creates. It speaks to the experience homeowners have throughout the renovation process, from the initial consultation through design, construction, and completion.

"We're incredibly grateful to be recognized by the DC community for a fourth consecutive year," said Kevin Harris, owner of Zen Renovations. "Renovation is a significant undertaking, and our goal has always been to make the process feel clear, considered, and grounded. This award is a meaningful reflection of the homeowners who have trusted us with their homes and the team that guides them through every step."

Four Consecutive Years of Recognition

Zen Renovations has been named Best Contractor in DC by Washington City Paper in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. The continued recognition comes as the company remains focused on helping homeowners create spaces that work better for how they live, while providing a structured and guided renovation experience.

With more than 30 years of experience renovating homes in the area, Zen Renovations is among the region's experienced custom home remodeling contractors, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, basements, home additions, porches and sunrooms, accessory dwelling units and carriage homes, and other residential renovations.

The company also serves homeowners in select Maryland communities, operating from both the Capitol Hill studio and the Takoma Park studio .

A Renovation Process Designed Around the Homeowner

Zen Renovations approaches renovation as both a design and process challenge. The company's design+build process brings designers, project managers, builders, and tradespeople together as one coordinated team, creating a single point of accountability throughout the project.

From the beginning, homeowners work with the team to establish their priorities and budget. Designers then guide decisions through schematic layout and detailed finish selections before a dedicated project manager oversees permitting, scheduling, construction, and communication.

"We focus on the space between the initial consultation and the final walkthrough," Harris said. "That's where homeowners make important decisions, and where having the right guidance can make all the difference. Our job is to keep those decisions clear and aligned with what matters most to each client."

Every Zen Renovations project is backed by a five-year workmanship warranty and a minimum one-year labor guarantee. Renovations also include semi- or fully custom cabinetry through the company's partnership with Crystal Cabinet Works, backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Rooted in the DC Area

Zen Renovations' work is deeply connected to the neighborhoods it serves. The company specializes in home remodeling in Washington DC , including Capitol Hill, Takoma Park, and surrounding communities, where thoughtful updates often require balancing modern functionality with the character of an existing home.

The company's primary work includes kitchens, bathrooms, basements, additions, and other spaces designed around the way homeowners actually live. For homeowners researching basement remodeling , Zen Renovations transforms underused lower levels into comfortable spaces for work, rest, guests, and gathering, while addressing practical considerations such as moisture, light, ceiling conditions, and safe access.

Whether updating a historic rowhouse or making a home more comfortable for the next chapter of life, Zen's approach centers on practical design, clear communication, and considered decisions.

For homeowners beginning to plan a renovation, understanding home remodeling costs is an important part of the process. Zen Renovations works from the budget first, helping homeowners establish realistic expectations and make design decisions that keep functional and financial priorities aligned.

Zen Renovations also remains committed to its local community through ongoing partnerships, events, and support for organizations focused on housing, education, and equity in the trades.

About Washington City Paper

Washington City Paper is a DC publication covering local news, culture, arts, food, and the people and businesses that shape the Washington area. Its annual Best of DC Awards recognize reader-selected favorites across the region.

About Zen Renovations

Zen Renovations is an award-winning design+build firm serving Washington, D.C.- area homeowners from design studios in Capitol Hill and Takoma Park. Recognized as Washington City Paper's Best Contractor in DC for four consecutive years (2023-2026), Zen specializes in kitchens, bathrooms, basements, home additions, and other residential renovations. With more than 30 years of experience navigating DC permitting and historic preservation guidelines, the company's in-house team of designers, project managers, builders, and skilled tradespeople guides homeowners through a renovation process that is calm by design.

Media Contact

Company Name: Zen Renovations

Email: info@zen-renovations.com

Phone: (202)-643-1889

Website: https://zen-renovations.com/

For immediate media inquiries or additional information, please contact our team at info@zen-renovations.com

SOURCE: Zen Renovations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/zen-renovations-named-best-contractor-in-dc-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-r-1219129