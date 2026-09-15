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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 16:14 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BTX Precision: High Tech Solutions Acquires JCM Engineering

High Tech Solutions, a BTX Precision Company, Acquires JCM Engineering to Expand A&D Manufacturing Capabilities

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / High Tech Solutions (HTS), a BTX Precision company, today announced the acquisition of JCM Engineering, expanding HTS's A&D manufacturing capabilities to include large-format machining capacity for complex components.

Based in Ontario, California, JCM is an established precision manufacturer serving the aerospace, defense, commercial and space markets. The company operates out of a nearly 140,000-square-foot facility with more than 40 CNC machines, maintains AS9100 and ISO 9001 quality certifications and is ITAR registered.

The acquisition is highly complementary to HTS's existing A&D- focused capabilities. HTS specializes in precision aerospace components and assemblies supported by advanced 3, 4 and 5-axis CNC machining and multi-axis turning. JCM significantly expands that manufacturing envelope with large-format, multi-axis machining capabilities designed to produce larger aerospace structures. Together, the business will be positioned to support customers across a broader range of aerospace, defense and space applications, from precision details and assemblies to large structural components.

"JCM is a strategic addition to High Tech Solutions that significantly expands our capabilities related to size, complexity and material type," said Brent McConville, President of High Tech Solutions. "Their large-format machining capabilities and extensive defense experience complement our existing strengths and give us the ability to provide our customers a broader manufacturing solution."

JCM has a long history of supporting key OEM aerospace and defense programs, including the manufacture of wing skins, spars, beams, pylon components and other complex structural parts. Its Southern California operation also expands HTS's manufacturing footprint into one of the country's most significant aerospace and defense manufacturing regions.

JCM as a brand will eventually merge into High Tech Solutions but will remain as a stand-alone operational center of excellence in its current location with its current technical team. High Tech Solutions expansion in this way is in keeping with the broader BTX Precision platform providing opportunities to leverage shared resources, customer relationships and manufacturing expertise while continuing to build upon JCM's established capabilities.

The transaction further represents BTX Precision's strategy of building a scaled network of specialized manufacturing businesses serving demanding aerospace, defense and other mission-critical markets.

About BTX Precision
BTX Precision is a high-precision advanced manufacturing platform comprised of leading businesses across North America, focused on delivering complex manufacturing solutions to the most demanding end markets.

For more information, please visit www.HTSmfg.com.

HTS Contact: Brent McConnville - bmcconville@htsmfg.com | BTX Contact: Jamie Goettler - jgoettler@btxprecision.com

SOURCE: BTX Precision



Related Documents:
  • JCM Press Release v3


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/high-tech-solutions-acquires-jcm-engineering-1220324

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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