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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 16:14 Uhr
186 Leser
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Blinksoft.ai: Blinksoft Turns Word of Mouth Into a Scalable Growth Engine for Small and Mid-Sized Hospitality Businesses

New platform lets independent operators own the customer conversation, as early adopters in insurance report a sharp rise in renewal rates

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Blinksoft today launched C3, a word-of-mouth marketing software built for small and mid-sized hospitality businesses. C3 helps restaurants, hotels and hospitality venues turn guest recommendations into a measurable, repeatable and scalable source of growth.

Why Word-of-Mouth Marketing Has Been Hard for Small Businesses to Scale

For generations, independent restaurants, hotels and hospitality venues have grown through recommendations. A happy guest tells a friend, and that friend becomes a customer. But word of mouth has always been hard to track, hard to repeat and almost impossible to scale. Larger chains filled the gap with big marketing budgets. Small businesses were left relying on luck.

How C3 Helps Hospitality Businesses Own the Customer Conversation

Blinksoft built C3 to change that. The hospitality software captures guest feedback and referrals at the moment they happen. Owners can then turn those conversations into repeat visits and new customers. Most importantly, the business owns the customer relationship directly instead of handing it to third-party review sites and booking platforms.

Availability

C3 is available now for small and mid-sized businesses in hospitality, insurance and other industries. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit Blinksoft C3 word-of-mouth marketing software.

About Blinksoft

Blinksoft is a New York-based software company that helps small and mid-sized businesses grow through lasting customer relationships. Its C3 platform turns word of mouth into a measurable, scalable growth channel, so businesses own the customer conversation instead of renting it from third-party platforms. Learn more at Blinksoft.ai.

Media Contact
Marlon Morales
Blinksoft
Marlon@blinksoft.ai
(212) 335-0717

SOURCE: Blinksoft.ai



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/blinksoft-turns-word-of-mouth-into-a-scalable-growth-engine-for-small-and-mid-si-1221159

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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