Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - R Public Relations is pleased to announce that its founder, Emily Reynolds, has been named a 2026 Nashville Titan 100 honoree by Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 program recognizes 100 of Nashville's top CEOs and C-level executives for their leadership, vision and contributions to their organizations and industries.

The 2026 Nashville Titan 100 honorees collectively lead companies generating more than $31 billion in annual revenue and employing more than 117,000 people across the region and beyond.

Reynolds founded R Public Relations (RPR), a Nashville-based public relations and communications agency focused on building meaningful relationships, creating thoughtful communications strategies and helping clients navigate an increasingly complex media landscape. Under her leadership, RPR has grown substantially while maintaining a strong focus on its people, from the team behind the work to the clients and relationships at the heart of the agency.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized alongside so many impressive Nashville leaders," said Reynolds. "Building RPR has always been about building great relationships and creating an environment where good people can do great work. I have been fortunate to build an incredible team and clients who trust us with their brands, and I see this recognition as a reflection of what we have built together."

Reynolds and the other honorees will be recognized at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration in November 2026. The cocktail-style event will bring together the 100 honorees for an evening of celebration, networking and connection with fellow Nashville business leaders. Honorees will also have opportunities throughout the year to connect with members of the Titan 100 community.

"This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact."

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ABOUT R PUBLIC RELATIONS

R Public Relations is a boutique public relations agency specializing in lifestyle, food and beverage and hospitality brands. With more than a decade of experience, the agency helps growing businesses sharpen their positioning, strengthen their messaging, build meaningful relationships with their audiences, and create visibility that supports measurable growth. RPR takes a highly personalized approach to every client, developing strategies and campaigns tailored to their goals, audiences and unique business needs. With offices in Nashville, New York, San Antonio and Austin, RPR works with clients across the country.

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