Royal Caribbean International: ROYAL CARIBBEAN NAMES RETIRED U.S. AIR FORCE GEN. LORI J. ROBINSON GODMOTHER OF LEGEND OF THE SEAS

The trailblazing leader will celebrate the U.S. arrival of the vacation brand's newest Icon Class vacation this November during a Veterans Day naming ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the boldest family vacation's arrival to Fort Lauderdale, Royal Caribbean has named retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori J. Robinson as the official godmother of Legend of the Seas. A pioneering leader, role model for women in service, and dedicated advocate for individuals and families balancing their careers and homes, Gen. Robinson has spent her career breaking barriers as the nation's first female combatant commander and former leader of NORAD and NORTHCOM, inspiring generations through her example. As godmother, she will join a longstanding maritime tradition of bestowing safekeeping upon the ship, its crew and the millions of vacationers who will make memories on Legend for years to come.

Following its debut summer in Europe, Legend of the Seas will arrive in Fort Lauderdale this November, where Royal Caribbean will officially welcome the ship to the U.S. during a Veterans Day naming ceremony with Gen. Robinson, the vacation brand's leaders, crew and vacationers. The celebration on Nov. 11 will mark the ship's next chapter of delivering the world's best family vacation while recognizing Gen. Robinson's groundbreaking leadership and the service of veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

"I am deeply honored to be named godmother of Legend of the Seas and take part in such a special tradition for Royal Caribbean alongside my family," said Gen. Lori J. Robinson, godmother of Legend of the Seas. "Throughout my career, I have seen the importance of bringing people together in pursuit of a shared purpose, and Legend creates those same connections for families and loved ones. Having the ship's naming ceremony on Veterans Day makes this especially meaningful to me, and I look forward to recognizing the generations of men and women who have served."

Built for every type of family and adventurer, Legend delivers the ultimate family vacation with a lineup of unrivaled experiences across thrills, relaxation, dining and entertainment. Vacationers of all ages can experience the most dining at sea with 28 options, including the immersive Royal Railway - Legend Station and multi-course Hollywoodland Supper Club; seven pools; thrills like Crown's Edge - part skywalk, part zip line 154 feet above the ocean - unparalleled entertainment, including America's Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas and Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and more.

"Gen. Lori J. Robinson embodies courage, determination and a spirit of service that make her a legend in her own right and a remarkable godmother for Legend of the Seas," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. "We are honored to celebrate her incredible legacy as a 37-year Air Force commander who has defied all limits, along with the countless stories of military service across our Royal Caribbean family, from the crew who create unforgettable vacations to the guests who sail with us from around the world."

From Fort Lauderdale, Legend will deliver 6-night Western Caribbean getaways and 8-night Southern Caribbean vacations to the beaches of Oranjestad, Aruba, and Willemstad, Curacao. Plus, every vacation on Legend will visit Royal Caribbean's top-rated Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas, featuring crystal-clear waters and white sand beaches, a thrilling waterpark, pools, swim-up bars and more.

Vacations on Legend are open to book on Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and signature destinations revolutionize vacations with industry-leading innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills and ways to chill, to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 23 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas and Royal Beach Clubs in Paradise Island and Santorini, plus Royal Beach Club Lelepa coming soon.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

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