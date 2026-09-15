Digital Signature Market worth $66.26 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Digital Signature Market is projected to grow from USD 17.68 billion in 2026 to USD 66.26 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Signature Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Digital Signature Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 13.30 billion

USD 13.30 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 17.68 billion

USD 17.68 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 66.26 billion

USD 66.26 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 30.2%

Digital Signature Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the digital signature industry is attributed to increasing digital crimes and the arising need for the safety of workflows.

By offering, the software segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2026.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the legal segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share (approx. 31%) of the Digital Signature Market in 2026.

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The market is primarily driven by increasing digitalization of business processes and growing regulatory recognition of electronic signatures. Organizations are shifting from paper-based documentation to digital workflows to accelerate contract execution, streamline customer onboarding, reduce administrative effort, and support remote transactions. At the same time, regulatory frameworks such as the EU's eIDAS framework provide legal certainty and interoperability for electronic signatures and related trust services, encouraging businesses to adopt digitally signed transactions across borders. The integration of eSignatures with digital identity, electronic seals, timestamps, and other trust services is strengthening adoption by improving transaction security, authenticity, and operational efficiency.

By hardware, trusted platform module (TPM) segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on hardware, the trusted platform module (TPM) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Digital Signature Market, driven by the increasing need for hardware-based security, secure key storage, and trusted computing environments. TPMs provide a hardware root of trust that enables secure generation, storage, and use of cryptographic keys, strengthening the protection of digital signatures against unauthorized access and key compromise. As organizations adopt digital signatures for sensitive transactions, contracts, financial documents, and regulated workflows, the need for stronger cryptographic protection is increasing. TPMs are also becoming more relevant as enterprises integrate digital signatures with identity management, PKI, endpoint security, and zero-trust architectures. Furthermore, growing attention toward post-quantum cryptography is encouraging organizations to evaluate hardware platforms capable of supporting crypto-agility and future cryptographic upgrades. The increasing deployment of TPM-enabled devices across enterprise computing, cloud infrastructure, connected devices, and government environments is expected to further support segment growth.

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By software, APIs and SDKs segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on software, the APIs and SDKs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, primarily due to the increasing demand for embedding digital signature capabilities directly into enterprise applications, websites, mobile applications, and automated workflows. APIs and SDKs allow organizations to integrate signing, authentication, identity verification, document generation, and signature-status tracking into existing platforms without requiring users to switch between applications. This capability is particularly valuable for organizations seeking to digitize high-volume processes such as customer onboarding, loan processing, insurance documentation, procurement, HR agreements, and contract execution. The growing adoption of cloud-based applications, SaaS platforms, CRM, ERP, and contract lifecycle management systems is further increasing demand for integration-ready digital signature technologies. APIs and SDKs also enable developers to customize signing experiences and automate workflows according to specific business requirements. As enterprises increasingly prioritize seamless digital experiences and straight-through processing, embedded signing capabilities are becoming an important component of digital transformation initiatives.

By region, North America to hold largest market share throughout forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Digital Signature Market, supported by high levels of enterprise digitization, mature cloud infrastructure, strong adoption of digital transaction technologies, and established legal recognition of electronic signatures. The US has a well-developed digital business ecosystem, with digital signatures widely used across BFSI, healthcare, legal services, government, real estate, and professional services. The E-SIGN Act provides legal recognition to electronic signatures and records, reducing barriers to adoption for organizations conducting digital transactions. The region also has a strong presence of leading digital signature and digital trust providers, including Docusign, Adobe, and Entrust, supporting continuous innovation and enterprise adoption. Furthermore, organizations in North America are increasingly integrating digital signatures with identity verification, PKI, document management, CRM, ERP, and workflow automation platforms. Growing demand for secure remote transactions, paperless processes, compliance, and fraud prevention is further supporting adoption. The region's advanced technology infrastructure and high enterprise readiness for cloud-based and integrated digital solutions are expected to help North America maintain its leading position.

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Top Companies in Digital Signature Market:

The Top Companies in Digital Signature Market are Docusign (US), Adobe (US), Thales (France), Entrust (US), GlobalSign (Belgium), Zoho (India), DigiCert (US), OneSpan (US), Ascertia (UK), and Dropbox Sign (US).

Digital Signature Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Digital Signature Market is attracting investment as vendors expand beyond traditional eSignature capabilities toward AI-powered agreement management, digital identity, identity verification, PKI, document workflows, and broader digital trust services. Funding activity is also evident among specialized and emerging providers seeking to strengthen their product capabilities and expand their market presence. Nitro has raised USD 36.6 million in total across four funding rounds, supporting its development as a provider of PDF productivity, document management, and electronic signature solutions. Penneo has raised a total of USD 11.1 million across seven funding rounds, reflecting investment in secure digital signing and document workflow capabilities. SIGNiX is a funded company, having raised a total of USD 9.64 million across seven funding rounds, supporting its digital signature and electronic notarization offerings. These funding activities indicate continued investor interest in specialized digital signing and document workflow platforms alongside larger established providers.

Revenue Shift Context

The Digital Signature Market is increasingly shifting from standalone document-signing solutions toward integrated digital trust and agreement-management platforms. Revenue opportunities are expanding across AI-powered agreement analysis, identity-verified signing, electronic seals, timestamps, PKI, certificate lifecycle management, embedded/API-based signing, and long-term signature validation. Organizations are increasingly seeking platforms that integrate digital signing into CRM, ERP, HR, financial, legal, and government workflows, supporting recurring SaaS, transaction-based, and API-based revenue models. The broader ecosystem is becoming increasingly consolidated around digital trust platforms that combine eSignatures with identity, security, compliance, and workflow capabilities.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the Digital Signature Market are increasingly focused on expanding digital trust, identity, PKI, eSignature, and agreement-management capabilities. Recent transactions such as Visma's acquisition of Penneo and InfoCert/Tinexta's acquisition of Ascertia demonstrate growing consolidation as larger technology and trust-service providers expand their digital signing portfolios and geographic reach. The market is also characterized by strategic partnerships that integrate eSignature capabilities with AI, lending, enterprise applications, and broader digital workflows, strengthening the convergence between digital signing and adjacent digital trust ecosystems.

DIGITAL SIGNATURE MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-SEPTEMBER 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2026 Acquisition OneSpan (US) Build38 (Germany) OneSpan entered into an agreement to acquire Build38 to strengthen its mobile application security portfolio by integrating SDK-based runtime protection, cloud intelligence, and AI-driven defenses, supporting more secure digital transactions and mobile identity experiences. September 2025 Acquisition Entrust (US) Sectigo (US) Sectigo completed the acquisition of Entrust's public certificate business by successfully migrating over half a million certificates and customers from Entrust Certificate Services to its Sectigo Certificate Manager platform, strengthening its certificate lifecycle management and digital trust capabilities. April 2024 Acquisition Entrust (US) Onfido (US) Entrust completed the acquisition of Onfido to integrate its AI-powered identity verification capabilities with Entrust's identity, authentication, and digital signing portfolio, strengthening end-to-end identity assurance for high-risk transactions and digital onboarding.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players-Docusign, Adobe, Thales, GlobalSign, and Entrust-collectively account for approximately 34.7% of the Digital Signature Market, reflecting a moderately concentrated but competitive market structure. These companies are supported by capabilities spanning cloud-based eSignatures, digital trust, PKI, identity verification, certificate management, enterprise workflow integration, and document security. Other major vendors, including DigiCert, OneSpan, Ascertia, Foxit, Dropbox Sign, and SIGNiX, strengthen competition through specialized digital signing, trust services, identity assurance, API-based workflows, and industry-specific solutions. The remaining market is fragmented among regional eSignature providers, trust service providers, PKI specialists, identity platforms, and emerging digital-signing vendors serving requirements across enterprise agreements, government services, regulated industries, and cross-border digital transactions. Major industry analyses similarly identify Adobe, Docusign, Thales, Zoho, Entrust, DigiCert, OneSpan, and Ascertia among the key participants in the Digital Signature Market.

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