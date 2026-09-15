Core States Group Announces Acquisition of Hurley & Stewart

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Core States Group - an industry-leading architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) firm that partners with some of the world's most recognized brands - has announced the acquisition of Hurley & Stewart, a civil engineering, land surveying, and landscape architecture firm headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with an additional office in Grand Rapids. With the integration of Hurley & Stewart, Core States Group continues to drive its strategic growth, bringing the firm to 26 offices nationwide and more than 650 employees.

"As our clients continue to grow across the country, they need partners who understand the unique requirements of the communities where they operate," said D. David Dugan, President and CEO at Core States Group. "Hurley & Stewart strengthens our regional presence in the Midwest and expands our ability to support national programs while delivering the local insight that creates real value for our clients."

Dugan continued, "What attracted us just as much as their technical expertise was the culture Tim and Todd have built together. They've created an impressive business founded on partnership, collaboration, and trust. From our first conversations, it felt like they were already part of the Core States team. That cultural alignment is one of the biggest reasons we're so excited to welcome Hurley & Stewart to Core States Group."

Founded in 2002 by Todd Hurley and Tim Stewart, Hurley & Stewart has built an outstanding reputation throughout Michigan for delivering client-focused services across multiple markets and project types.

"Joining Core States Group represents an exciting next chapter for our people," said Todd Hurley, Principal at Hurley & Stewart. "We're incredibly proud of the team and culture we've built at Hurley & Stewart, as well as the relationships we've developed with our clients and communities. Core States Group shares our collaborative approach and commitment to excellence."

Tim Stewart, Principal at Hurley & Stewart, added, "This partnership allows us to build on our foundation while creating new opportunities for our people and expanding what we can deliver for our clients. Our team will have access to expanded resources, multidisciplinary expertise, and professional development opportunities, while our clients will benefit from even more robust and comprehensive solutions."

About Core States Group

Core States Group is an industry-leading architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) firm trusted by many of the world's most notable brands. With 26 offices across the United States and Canada, the firm delivers speed to market, cost certainty, and compelling design for national multisite programs and projects. Established in 1999, Core States Group drives innovation and improves everyday life for countless people across several markets, including Convenience, Distributed Generation, Financial, Grocery, Housing, Industrial, Restaurants, Retail, Semiconductor, Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Infrastructure, and more. Visit us at core-states.com.

Media Contact

Hope Brusevold, Senior Director of Enterprise Marketing, Core States Group

Email: hbrusevold@core-states.com

Phone: 817.334.8880

SOURCE: Core States Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/core-states-group-announces-acquisition-of-hurley-and-stewart-1220839