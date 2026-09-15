Renew Health and Recovery: Renew Health + Recovery Purchases Assets of Aware Recovery Care

Renew to operate in-home substance use disorder treatment across 11 states

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Renew Health + Recovery today announced the completion of a transaction under which it purchased many of the assets of the in-home substance use disorder treatment provider, Aware Recovery Care. Renew will serve without interruption clients and families as it has acquired many of the clinical models and care teams.

"Our clients and the communities we serve can expect exactly what they always have - dedicated care teams delivering high-quality treatment," said Roy Sasenaraine, President and CEO of Renew Health + Recovery. "This transaction creates a strong foundation and ensures excellent care today while positioning us to extend that care to even more people tomorrow. Our commitment to our clients, their families, and the staff who make this work possible remains unwavering."

Renew Health + Recovery delivers evidence-based, in-home and virtual treatment for substance use disorder across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. This transaction will not result in interruption for existing clients and referral partners.

About Renew Health + Recovery

Renew Health + Recovery provides in-home and virtual substance use disorder treatment that brings a full clinical care team to clients where they live. Its model is designed to support lasting recovery within the context of each client's home, family, and community

Media Contact

Kate Gold, kate.gold@renewhealthrecovery.com

SOURCE: Renew Health + Recovery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/renew-health-recovery-purchases-assets-of-aware-recovery-care-1221163