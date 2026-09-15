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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 16:26 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Renew Health and Recovery: Renew Health + Recovery Purchases Assets of Aware Recovery Care

Renew to operate in-home substance use disorder treatment across 11 states

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Renew Health + Recovery today announced the completion of a transaction under which it purchased many of the assets of the in-home substance use disorder treatment provider, Aware Recovery Care. Renew will serve without interruption clients and families as it has acquired many of the clinical models and care teams.

"Our clients and the communities we serve can expect exactly what they always have - dedicated care teams delivering high-quality treatment," said Roy Sasenaraine, President and CEO of Renew Health + Recovery. "This transaction creates a strong foundation and ensures excellent care today while positioning us to extend that care to even more people tomorrow. Our commitment to our clients, their families, and the staff who make this work possible remains unwavering."

Renew Health + Recovery delivers evidence-based, in-home and virtual treatment for substance use disorder across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. This transaction will not result in interruption for existing clients and referral partners.

About Renew Health + Recovery

Renew Health + Recovery provides in-home and virtual substance use disorder treatment that brings a full clinical care team to clients where they live. Its model is designed to support lasting recovery within the context of each client's home, family, and community

Media Contact
Kate Gold, kate.gold@renewhealthrecovery.com

SOURCE: Renew Health + Recovery



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/renew-health-recovery-purchases-assets-of-aware-recovery-care-1221163

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.