Allied Universal Named to Newsweek's America's Most Admired Workplaces for Third Consecutive Year

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, has been named one of America's Most Admired Workplaces by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. The list features companies most respected by current employees and job seekers.

"This recognition is a tremendous honor because it reflects the commitment, professionalism and dedication our team members bring every day," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Our success starts with our people, and we remain focused on creating opportunities for growth, investing in their development and fostering an environment where they can build rewarding careers."

To join the Allied Universal team, visit jobs.aus.com.

For Newsweek's full list, visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-admired-workplaces-2027.

Allied Universal is dedicated to becoming an Employer of Choice, providing all employees with a workplace that offers rewarding career advancement opportunities, a positive work environment and a strong company culture.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Senior Director of Communications - North America

949-826-3560

Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: https://ausnewsroom.aus.com/

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-named-to-newsweeks-americas-most-admired-workpl-1221134