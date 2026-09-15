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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 16:26 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Allied Universal Named to Newsweek's America's Most Admired Workplaces for Third Consecutive Year

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, has been named one of America's Most Admired Workplaces by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. The list features companies most respected by current employees and job seekers.

"This recognition is a tremendous honor because it reflects the commitment, professionalism and dedication our team members bring every day," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Our success starts with our people, and we remain focused on creating opportunities for growth, investing in their development and fostering an environment where they can build rewarding careers."

To join the Allied Universal team, visit jobs.aus.com.

For Newsweek's full list, visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-admired-workplaces-2027.

Allied Universal is dedicated to becoming an Employer of Choice, providing all employees with a workplace that offers rewarding career advancement opportunities, a positive work environment and a strong company culture.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Senior Director of Communications - North America
949-826-3560
Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: https://ausnewsroom.aus.com/

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-named-to-newsweeks-americas-most-admired-workpl-1221134

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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