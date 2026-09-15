Spain's solar sector installed 10,105 MW of new capacity in 2025, according to the annual report of Spanish PV association UNEF. Solar accounted for nearly 23% of the country's electricity mix, making it Spain's leading power-generation technology. Ground-mounted installations accounted for 8,966 MW of the new capacity, up 31% from 2024. The self-consumption segment added 1,139 MW, down 4% year on year. By the end of 2025, Spain's cumulative PV capacity stood at 46,286 MW for ground-mounted systems and 9,276 MW for self-consumption, according to the report. UNEF said strong daytime solar generation ...

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