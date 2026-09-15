CordenPharma Appoints Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux appointed Chief Executive Officer of CordenPharma, effective 1 October 2026



Dr. Michael Quirmbach to transition from President & CEO to Board Member and Senior Advisor, remaining actively involved with CordenPharma



Planned leadership transition builds on 12 years of significant growth and transformation under Dr. Quirmbach's leadership

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CordenPharma, a leading global pharmaceutical CDMO, announced today the appointment of Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2026, as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Dr. Herbeaux will succeed Dr. Michael Quirmbach, who has served as CordenPharma's Chief Executive Officer since 2019 and has played a defining role in the company's growth and transformation over the past 12 years. As part of the planned leadership transition, Michael will remain actively involved with CordenPharma as a Board Member and Senior Advisor, bringing his deep knowledge of the company and industry expertise and providing strategic guidance as the company enters its next phase.

Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux appointed Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Herbeaux joins CordenPharma from Hovione, an international CDMO, where he served as Chief Executive Officer for more than four years. Prior to becoming CEO, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Hovione and previously held several senior roles at Evonik, a global leader in specialty chemicals and sustainable material technologies.

As Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbeaux will lead the execution of CordenPharma's long-term strategy, working closely with the Board and with the continued support of Astorg, with a focus on continued growth, operational execution, customer delivery and the further development of the company's global platform.

His appointment comes as CordenPharma enters a new stage of development following a period of significant strategic expansion and investment. This includes the recent acquisition of peptide CDMO AmbioPharm and continued investment in development and manufacturing capacity across its network. Today, CordenPharma employs approximately 3,500 people and operates an expanded manufacturing network across the US, Europe and Asia, supporting customers from early development through commercial manufacturing.

Building on 12 years of growth under Dr. Michael Quirmbach

Dr. Quirmbach joined CordenPharma in 2014 and became Chief Executive Officer in 2019. During his tenure, he played a defining role in CordenPharma's transformation into a leading global CDMO. He oversaw the development of a focused platform strategy, significant investment in capabilities and capacity, the expansion of CordenPharma's global footprint and the integration of its sites. He also helped build a strongly customer-focused organisation and foster a culture of collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit across the business.

Over Michael's 12 years with the company, CordenPharma grew from €245 million in annual revenue to more than €1 billion.

Judith Charpentier, Co-Managing Partner & Co-Head of Flagship said:

"Michael has made an exceptional contribution to CordenPharma over the past 12 years, playing a defining role in building the global CDMO it is today. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and partnership, and very pleased that he will remain involved with the business. Jean-Luc brings deep CDMO leadership and operational experience, and we look forward to working closely with him and the wider team to build on these strong foundations, continue serving customers globally and support the medicines they bring to patients."

Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, incoming Chief Executive Officer, said:

"I am excited to join CordenPharma and work alongside Astorg at a defining stage of the company's development. I have great respect for what Michael and the team have built and see significant opportunities ahead. My focus will be clear: execute our growth plans with discipline, deepen our partnerships with customers and continue strengthening the capabilities they rely on to develop and manufacture critical medicines for patients around the world."

Dr. Michael Quirmbach, Board Member and Senior Advisor, CordenPharma said:

"I am incredibly proud of what we have built together at CordenPharma over the past 12 years and grateful to the many colleagues, customers and partners who have been part of that journey. The company is in a strong position for its next phase of development, and I look forward to continuing to contribute as Board Member and Senior Advisor."

About CordenPharma

CordenPharma is a CDMO supporting and partnering with biotech and pharma innovators of complex modalities in the advancement of their drug development lifecycle. Harnessing the collective expertise of the teams across its globally integrated facility network, CordenPharma provides bespoke outsourcing services spanning the complete supply chain, from early clinical-phase development to commercialization.

With scientific expertise and partnership at its core, CordenPharma provides customers with high-value, end-to-end services with a strategic focus on Peptides, Small Molecules (both Highly Potent and Regular Potency), customized Lipid Excipients, Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs), sterile Injectables, and Oligonucleotides.

The CordenPharma Group is comprised of 13 facilities across Europe, North America and Asia with more than 3,500 employees. In the 2025 financial year, the organization generated sales of €960 million. In 2022, CordenPharma was acquired by Astorg - a leading Pan-European private equity firm with deep expertise in the healthcare sector - to accelerate its development and further strengthen its leadership in the CDMO space.

Please visit cordenpharma.com for more information I Follow CordenPharma on LinkedIn.

About Astorg

Astorg is a leading pan-European private equity firm with over €24 billion of assets under management. Astorg is a multi-specialist investor with deep expertise in healthcare, technology and business services. Within healthcare, Astorg concentrates on a narrow set of subsectors: pharmaceutical services and technology, MedTech and MedTech services, life science tools, and diagnostics. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, an engaged shareholder perspective and a lean decision making body, Astorg works with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire premium international B2B businesses, providing them with strategic guidance, governance and capital to enhance their strategic positioning and achieve their financial objectives. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, and Milan.

For more information about Astorg: www.astorg.com | Follow Astorg on LinkedIn

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