PCR Technologies Market worth $21.43 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the PCR Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 21.43 billion by 2031 from USD 15.55 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 200 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'PCR Technologies Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

PCR Technologies Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 15.55 billion

USD 15.55 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 21.43 billion

USD 21.43 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.6%

PCR Technologies Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share of 45% in 2025.

Reagents and consumables accounted for 65% of the market in 2025.

Digital PCR is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% through 2031.

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Growth in the PCR technologies market is supported by PCR's high specificity, sensitivity, and ease of use, along with its expanding use in medical diagnostics, genomics, and other life-science applications. Increasing adoption of POCT and portable automated PCR platforms is enabling rapid on-site diagnosis while reducing detection time and operational complexity. Advances in qRT-PCR, multiplex PCR, and digital PCR are further enhancing quantitative analysis, multi-target detection, and precise absolute quantification.

The market is also being shaped by microfluidic and photonic PCR technologies. Microfluidic approaches enable faster, more compact PCR workflows, while photonic PCR uses photothermal effects to accelerate thermal cycling, enabling ultrafast amplification, high sensitivity, low energy consumption, and miniaturization. These innovations are expanding PCR applications and supporting the development of faster, more sensitive, and portable PCR solutions.

Reagents and consumables dominated market in 2025.

Reagents and consumables are essential to efficient PCR workflows and include primers, buffers, nucleotides, polymerases, PCR and microcentrifuge tubes, pipette tips, and sealing materials. Their recurring use and frequent replenishment contribute to the segment's leading market position. Growing applications in genetic research, cancer diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and personalized medicine are further increasing demand, particularly for advanced reagents that support real-time PCR, digital PCR, and RT-qPCR.

Diagnostic applications accounted for the largest market share of 2025.

Due to its high sensitivity and specificity in diagnosing various infections, genetic disorders, and cancer markers, PCR holds the largest share of the diagnostics market. Because it can detect even a minute number of pathogens in a human patient, it has emerged as a diagnostic tool for determining bacterial and viral infections such as hepatitis, HIV, COVID-19, and tuberculosis. Additionally, increasing trends in prenatal diagnostics, personalized medicine, and genetic screening enhance its application. Ongoing developments in PCR technologies, including real-time PCR and point-of-care testing, further support the growth of this market.

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Diagnostic laboratories remain the largest in 2025.

Diagnostic laboratories are expected to remain the largest end users of PCR technologies in 2025, driven by the growing need for rapid, accurate molecular testing. PCR is widely used to detect infectious diseases, cancer and oncology biomarkers, genetic conditions, and other clinical conditions. High testing volumes, repeat testing requirements, and the increasing adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic workflows continue to support strong PCR utilization across diagnostic laboratories.

Key Players

Leading players in the PCR Technologies companies include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US); QIAGEN (Germany); Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan); Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US); Standard Biotools (US); Lonza (Switzerland); Danaher Corporation (US); Abbott Laboratories (US); Merck KGaA (Germany); Bioneer Corporation (South Korea); Hologic Inc. (US); Sansure Biotech Inc. (China); Becton, Dickinson and Company (US); and Analytik Jena AG (Germany), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

The PCR technologies market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand for molecular diagnostics, genomics research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical applications. The market is projected to reach USD 21,430 million by 2031, up from USD 15,550 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by increasing adoption of qPCR, digital PCR, multiplex PCR, and automated PCR workflows, along with growing investments in research, laboratory infrastructure, and point-of-care molecular testing.

Revenue Shift Context

The market is shifting toward advanced, application-specific PCR technologies, driven by demand for greater sensitivity, accuracy, speed, and workflow efficiency. Reagents and consumables remain a significant revenue opportunity because they are used repeatedly across PCR workflows, while advanced instruments are gaining traction as automation, high-throughput processing, digital PCR, and multiplexing become more common. The growing use of PCR across diagnostics, genomics, oncology, gene expression analysis, and environmental testing is further reshaping demand for PCR technology.

Mergers, Collaborations, and Acquisitions

Leading players in the PCR technologies market are pursuing mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their technology portfolios, strengthen their molecular diagnostics capabilities, accelerate innovation, and broaden their geographic presence.

PCR TECHNOLOGIES MARKET: AGREEMENTS, COLLABORATIONS, AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description February 2025 Acquisition Bio-Rad Laboratories (US) Stilla Technologies (France) Bio-Rad agreed to acquire Stilla to strengthen its digital PCR portfolio and expand automated, high-throughput dPCR capabilities. May 2025 Partnership QIAGEN (Netherlands) ID Solutions (France) Partnership expanded QIAGEN's oncology dPCR assay portfolio, enabling multiplex mutation detection on QIAcuity platforms. June 2025 Strategic Partnership QIAGEN (Netherlands) Tracer Biotechnologies (France) This collaboration aims to develop blood-based MRD companion diagnostics for solid tumors using QIAcuity digital PCR. June 2025 Partnership QIAGEN (Netherlands) GENCURIX (South Korea) This partnership develops multiplex oncology IVD assays for tissue and liquid biopsies on QIAcuityDx digital PCR systems. April 2025 Strategic Collaboration Cepheid (US) Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK) Collaboration integrates Cepheid's GeneXpert workflow with Oxford Nanopore sequencing to advance automated pathogen profiling.

Company Revenue Share Details

The PCR technologies market remains competitive and fragmented, with leading players holding strong positions across instruments, reagents, and consumables. Thermo Fisher Scientific and F. Hoffmann-La Roche demonstrate particularly strong market positions, with Thermo Fisher leading the PCR instruments segment and Roche leading in PCR reagents and consumables. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, and QIAGEN also maintain significant positions across key PCR product categories. The presence of multiple established players indicates continued opportunities for product innovation, portfolio expansion, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, particularly in advanced PCR and digital PCR technologies.

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